Continuing dry conditions bring forth trading opportunities | Stock Talk

THERE was another big yarding of about 5000 cattle at the Tamworth Westpac Rescue Helicopter Feature Sale last Friday.
The market held up remarkably well for the better quality lines.
Heavier yearling steers generally made $1500 to $1600 with good lines of quality weaner steers selling for $1300 to $1450.
Best young cows with calves sold to $3700 and good quality heifers generally made $1200 to $1350.
However, once the cattle struggled for breed quality and condition prices dipped substantially.
It was the first time in recent memory that you could buy numbers of cattle between $500 to $1000.
Certainly a great opportunity exists for the people prepared to have a throw at the stumps during this dry spell.
Store cattle prices are as close to "even money" compared to feeder rates, as we have seen for years.
There are interesting dynamics at play in our regular Tamworth, Gunnedah and Dubbo sales.
The numbers have been growing in recent weeks with more processor and feedlot activity and restockers and grass finishers retreating at a rate of knots.
Interestingly, there has been a return of a number of processors to the market in recent weeks as prices move back to more favourable trading conditions for them.
This has resulted in a much steadier and predictable cow and export market, let's hope this can continue and help provide some stability in the market place.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indictor moved under the 700c/kg mark for the first time since February 2020 on Monday.
It's going to be a grass governed market from here, as it usually is.
A good rain would allow producers to get on with their regular winter forage programs and provide for orderly marketing strategies. In the mean time, store cattle look particularly good buying.
The same is to be said for the lamb market.
The best heavies are making well over $250 and you can buy good quality "current number plate" store lambs from $80 to $130 depending on weight.
That looks the best trade that has existed in the lamb job for a number of seasons.
That's probably a hang over from shearing difficulties, animal health issues and a volatile market last year, but it does seem a good bet .
Anyway, here's hoping we need to get the wet weather gear out next week.
