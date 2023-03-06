Australian Potash (ASX code APC) has secured some potential relief in its urgent search for cash to develop its potentially large-scale sulphate of potash project in Western Australia.
It has signed a binding letter of intent to sell its Laverton Downs gold and nickel exploration tenements to Maverick Minerals for more than $200,000.
However, there are a number of conditions.
Maverick is a new junior exploration company which hopes to list on the ASX by February 2024.
The deal with APC has a three-month due diligence period and depends on Maverick raising at least $4 million and getting in-principle approval to float its shares on the stock market.
The news failed to lift APC shares from their all-time low of less than 2c a share.
Read more: Brazilian export ban beefs up AACo shares
The Punter, meanwhile, has reluctantly decided to sell his Australian Vintage (AVG), despite a 29 per cent increase in half-year profit.
Return on capital employed has remained steady at around 7pc, its premium brands continued to sell well, and overall sales were only marginally lower.
The company reckons it has "a strong and exciting innovative pipeline, well positioned for growth" in the next financial year.
On the other hand, the company managed to reduce debt and absorb $11 million in inflationary costs, but only by selling and leasing back a couple of significant assets.
The shares drifted steadily lower in the week after the results were announced.
The half-year results from Australian Dairy Nutritionals failed to lift its shares from their five-year low of 3.5c.
The dairy farms made a $2.74 million profit, up 16pc, but the overall bottom line was a loss of $3.17 million.
That loss has been sheeted home to operations which have since been discontinued.
Continuing operations made a small profit of $46,000, significantly down on the 2021 figure of $1.01 million.
The Punter is waiting to see if the new infant formula brands gain consumer acceptance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.