Grafton store cattle sell into a firm market

March 6 2023 - 8:00pm
Santa Gertrudis/Hereford steers from W and S Donoghue, Jackadgery, 240kg sold for 500.2c/kg or $1200.48 at Grafton on Thursday.

Grafton yarded 2062 head of store cattle on Thursday, with 1421 steers selling to an average of 433.2 cents a kilogram or $1083.05 a head.

