Grafton yarded 2062 head of store cattle on Thursday, with 1421 steers selling to an average of 433.2 cents a kilogram or $1083.05 a head.
Top selling weaner steers made 534.2c/kg and heavy feeders sold to $1851.
Speckle Park cross feeder steers from Mark Whitfield, Bucca, 471.1kg made 368.2 or $1736.68.
Angus weaner steers from Darren Marshall, Bucca, 295.8kg made $1414.28.
Santa Gertrudis/Hereford steers from W and S Donoghue, Jackadgery, 240kg sold for 500.2c/kg or $1200.48.
Gordonbrook Station sold Simbrah steers 209kg for 520.2c/kg or $1087.54.
Similar type from the Fahey family, Nettle Creek, netted 534.2c/kg for 225.5kg or $1204.38
Pillar Valley Pastoral sold Angus cross steers 235.5kg for 520.2c/kg or $1225.07.
"The market had its wings clipped," noted agent and auctioneer Mitch Donovan, who hosted the sale through Donovan Livestock and Property. "Weaner steers 220-230kg sold quite strong and at times the cross-breds did better than the Angus," he said.
The heifer portion was back in numbers compared to their brothers, with 572 head on offer to average 339.6c/kg or 797.26 and reached a top of 410.2c/kg and $1517.34.
LD Holdings, Kangaroo Creek, sold Charolais cross heifers 273.5kg for 388.2c/kg or $1061.58. Charolais cross heifers from Yeoman Pastoral, Nymboida, 257kg made 400.2c/kg or $1028.51. Brahman cross cows with calves from the Surawski, Eatonsville, family sold to $1825 a unit.
Hereford cow and calf from GB Freeman, Lowanna, made $1950.
