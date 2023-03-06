The Land
NSW government made a substantial promise for local wine industry

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Michael Calabria surrounded by barrels of Riverina wine. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced a number of investments from the state government to support and promote the Riverina and wider NSW's wine industry - a $14 billion industry.

