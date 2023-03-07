The Land
Home/News

Oratorio's last yearlings sell at the 2023 Perth Yearling Sale

By Virginia Harvey
March 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Records tumbled at the recent Perth Yearling Sale, the Western Australian auction setting a new gross record of $19.42 million across its two day auction in Middle Swan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.