Records tumbled at the recent Perth Yearling Sale, the Western Australian auction setting a new gross record of $19.42 million across its two day auction in Middle Swan.
A total of 264 lots sold (from 297 lots offered) for a $73,500 average (up from last year at $68,700).
Darley Victoria's high-profiled shuttler, Blue Point (by Shamardal), had two first Australian crop representatives, one topping the auction at $350,000 early during the opening session.
The top lot was sold via nearby Yarradale Stud, Gidgegannup, the filly a half-sister to WATC Karrakatta Plate-G2 winner Ima Single Man, a $1.7 million earner by the farm's outstanding sire Gingerbread Man - also by international sire influence Shamardal.
A total of 57 youngsters fetched $100,000 or more, which included six reaching $200,000 or more.
Among these was a Mogumber Park sold colt by promising young Exceed And Excel stallion Safeguard, which also stands at Mogumber at Bullsbrook just north of Perth.
Mogumber also sold a colt for $280,000 by leading Western Australian sire Playing God.
By Danehill's VRC Derby winner Blackfriars, Playing God (also a former Perth Yearling Sale graduate) topped book two with a filly at $170,000, which sold to a partnership including leading Ascot conditioner Neville Parnham.
Parnham also trained Playing God to win eight races, five stakes, including two WATC Kingston Town Classics-G1, and is now experiencing success with his progeny, including group one winner Kay Cee (five stakes wins).
Fastnet Rock stallion Long Leaf, which stands at Rangeview Stud, Burekup, was prominent with his first crop youngsters with a $145,000 filly and a $140,000 colt.
Three youngsters belonging to the final crop by outstanding Western Australia sire Oratorio sold at the Perth Sale, its significance - the bay horse recently died at age 21.
Retiring a year ago, the Australian foaled Oratorio - a five times champion Western Australian sire, began his stud duties at Mungrup Stud in 2005, where he continued at the same Narrikup located farm in the west's southern region when it was renamed Willaview Park in 2020, now operated by Claire Williamson.
Trained by Lee Freedman in Victoria, Oratorio was a dual-stakes winning juvenile and went on to win the MVRC C S Hayes Stakes-G3.
He sired 15 black type winners, including triple Perth stakes winner Lucky Street also a sire of winners in Western Australia, and which had a lone yearling - a filly, sell at the Perth Sale for $62,500.
By former New Zealand and Australian shuttle sire Stravinsky (a US son of Nureyev), Oratorio has strong Western Australian breeding.
Oratorio was produced by Express A Smile - by east and west Australian stud ace Success Express (a US-bred import), while his grand-dam is champion Western Australian group one winning juvenile Hold That Smile (which is by memorable champion Western Australia sire Haulpak).
The 2001 Australian foaled Oratorio should not be confused with the 2002 born Oratorio, an Irish-bred son of Danehill which served several shuttle seasons at Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains, and found success in the early to mid-2010s.
Interestingly, the US-bred Stravinsky is the sire of triple winner Estelle Collection - dam of champion Australian sprinter Lankan Rupee, and group two winning juvenile Hips Don't Lie - dam of Coolmore Stud's young sire Acrobat.
Hips Don't Lie is also the dam of stakes-winning mare Ennis Hill - dam of current boom two-year-old Learning To Fly, favourite for this year's $5 million Golden Slipper Stakes-G1.
Darley's effervescent Exceed And Excel has a strong hand in this year's Golden Slipper, with his Godolphin bred and trained colt Cylinder defeating favourite Red Resistance in the ATC Todman Stakes-G2 at Randwick on Saturday.
Also, sire of this season's stakes-winning juveniles Barber, Zulfiqar, and Sky On Fire (in New Zealand), the 22-year-old Danehill horse was also represented with a $600,000 colt (from Scarlet Billows) on the first day of the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale in Melbourne on Sunday.
This was followed by an I Am Invincible filly (out of Special Lover) which sold for $1.1 million.
