The inaugural Winchester Livestock production sale, with guest vendor, Tattykeel Angus, sold to a top of $14,500 to average $6257 during the on-line event on Saturday.
Semen straws averaged $173 topping at $200 a straw; frozen embryos averaged $1100 each and reached $1500 for those from Sydney Royal 2022 interbreed champion female, Winchester Daisy Duke.
The embryo transfer prospect heifers, still on their mothers, averaged $7333 and sold to a top of $11,000.
Tattykeel Angus took the top-priced honour for an Angus heifer, 11 months, by Boss Lake Bonafide 722E with SAV blood from Tattykeel Blackcap Essence Q27, selling to Jordan and Annie Palmer, Limitless Cattle Co, Mount Magnificent, SA. The Palmers also purchased Padua Elegance Q7 with heifer calf for $6000.
Essence Q27 was scheduled to be shown at Sydney Royal as part of the Tattykeel show team next month. She is from a leading donor in the Tattykeel program, Tattykeel Blackcap Essence M1, the daughter of DMM Blackcap Essence 7Y who won the Miss Angus World Champion in 2013.
Second top-priced female at $14,000 was Winchester Miss Cooley S14E, 15 months, by Venturon Maximum Impact M60E.
Bred from Miss Cooley cow line and tracing back to Impair in her pedigree, Miss Cooley S14E was a full sibling to Sydney Royal Show 2022 reserve senior, Miss Cooley Q6E, and sold to Sophie Inder, Rockwell Charolais, Merriwa.
Top-priced prospect heifer was Winchester Dream T25, a five-month-old Angus by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, also carrying Vermont Dream Y301 on the matron's side, and which made $11,000.
Purchaser Willandra Angus stud, Spring Hill, is building an Angus stud herd after years of breeding Limousin.
"I have always followed the Dream line and I knew they were from a strong cow family. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to flush K42," said Winchester stud principal Gavin O'Brien.
The Angus heifer, Tattykeel Blackcap Essence S36, PTIC, made $12,500 to Jackpot Angus, Dalby, Qld, which also purchased two lots of frozen embryos from the donor, Tattykeel Blackcap Essence L22.
PTIC cows sold to $6500 for the Angus cow, Padua Elegance N6. Her T-drop heifer calf has been retained by the stud.
Volume buyer, Hobbs Livestock, Molong, put together a draft of five lots, including one ET heifer, Winchester Abigale T41, for $5500 at four months of age.
A full flush of Winchester Miss Cooley Q6E also sold for $4500 to seedstock producer, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA.
