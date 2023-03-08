The Land
Inaugural Winchester Livestock production sale offers future breeders to new clients with Tattykeel Angus selling to the top figure

By Jamie Brown
Updated March 8 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 11:00am
The 16 month old Charolais heifer Winchester Miss Cooley S14E sold for $14,000 to be the second highest lot and dearest Charolais bid at the Winchester Livestock inaugural production sale at Orange on Saturday. Picture is supplied.

The inaugural Winchester Livestock production sale, with guest vendor, Tattykeel Angus, sold to a top of $14,500 to average $6257 during the on-line event on Saturday.

