How quickly has the time gone since the last Sydney Royal?
I can't believe the opportunities I have had during the last year as the R.M. Williams RAS Rural Achiever.
We have had a great time going to different shows, meeting new people, and celebrating everything that agriculture is.
The last month has been a whirlwind for our 2022 Rural Achievers.
The highlights including Nicole being asked to be the guest speaker for the local CWA International Women's Day, Miranda opening the local Cooma show, and Meg drafting the 10-year goals for all health services in NSW in her position on the Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel.
We are showcasing many of the skills we learned during our time at Sydney Royal of presentation and learning how to communicate our values.
Katy was also awarded the 2022 RAS Youth Medal for her contributions to the Alpaca section.
If anyone saw us 2022 Rural Achievers leading the alpacas in the grand parade, you should know that all our training came from Katy!
This month Katy, Miranda and I were lucky enough to attend EvokeAg in Melbourne as part of the program, where we got to see all the new and exciting ag tech coming onto the shelves in the next few years for our farmers.
We also discussed blue sky concepts, like glasshouses on the moon and Mars!
In the coming weeks, my show season is starting to kick off, with Blayney, Bathurst, and Orange shows all keeping me busy as we head towards Sydney Royal.
I am really excited to catch up with everyone at the Royal, have a few beverages at the members' bar, eat a few chips on a stick and see all the fantastic exhibits everyone has been preparing.
This Royal will be one of the biggest, and I cannot wait to see the new Rural Achievers and what they get up to in the coming year.
Thank you to The Land for giving me this opportunity to showcase my part of the world and our experiences with the RAS Rural Achiever award. It is the best journey, and I encourage everyone to have a go at it!
