If you didn't know any better, you'd be forgiven for thinking the only people who matter and need anything from the next state government live in Western Sydney.
That's certainly where all the focus has been during this campaign, and where a lot of the funding announcements are being made, such as the Coalition's $304.3 million investment to "deliver grand parklands" or Labor's $40 million just for "a business case to extend the Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport from St Mary's to Tallawong".
Now I don't doubt for a second that there are some genuine needs in Western Sydney that need addressing, and that some government funding should be spent there. Of course it should. But it's strange that this undamaged part of the state is getting so much attention when - in the words of Chris Minns - only three in 10 people in NSW live there.
There is a pork-barrelling frenzy underway in the Western Sydney seats that are critical for both sides in determining who will form government.
This means 70 per cent of the population of NSW have been left out of the pre-election bonanza, especially the millions who live outside the greater metropolitan area in rural, regional and remote communities.
Out here we don't have the same access to public transport, education or major health facilities - indeed, in many country towns you wait all day and half the night to get a couple of stitches for a nasty cut. This is getting worse, and highlights the big liveability differences between big cities and country communities.
The fact is that coming into this election voters are looking for practical policies and solutions that will make life better for them, and important reforms around biosecurity, measures to boost farm productivity, workforce and land use conflicts all deserve to be the focus of political commitments.
With just over two weeks until polling day, both sides will really need to cover an awful lot of ground if they are to convince undecided voters outside of Western Sydney.
