The Tablelands Dohne stud set itself a new benchmark top price at auction on Tuesday when rams sold to a top of $4400.
Its previous top was $2600, set last year.
Held at the Guyra Showground, the stud's annual ram sale achieved a clearance of 10 Dohne rams from 31 offered to average $1550.
This was also a new average high for the stud ahead of last year's $1387.
The clear skies for sale day were also a blessing, with vendors, the Frazer family, Guyra, having been hit with torrential rain at last year's event.
It was so heavy at times the sale had to be paused due to buyers unable to hear the auctioneer.
However, Chris Clonan, Alfoxton, Armidale, had no trouble hearing where the bids were at this year, with the top-priced ram knocked down his way.
Tablelands stud principal Josh Frazer and auctioneer Brian Kennedy had marked the ram as the top pick prior to the sale. The 18-month-old was also ranked in the top 5pc of the breed for its yearling fibre diameter figure of -1.2 and the top 15pc for its yearling clean fleece weight figure of 12.5.
The sale topper will be used within Alfoxton's stud and also crossed over some Gullendah bloodline ewes.
"When I opened up his wool for the first time it really jumped out at me with its style and character," Mr Clonan said.
"I walked him up the aisle before the sale and he was structurally correct, soft head, white wool and a complete sheep."
Other buyers included S.A. and T.R. Hall, Manilla, who purchased three rams to average $1000, Queensland buyer Melinda Shackleton, Stanthorpe, who purchased two rams to average $1500.
W. A. McClenaghan, Armidale, purchased two rams to average $1550, which included the second highest ram from the sale at $2100.
Grant Mepham, Inverell, bought two rams to average $1000.
Mr Frazer said the number of buyers had an effect on the clearance rate.
"The good sheep sold really well and they presented exceptionally, but unfortunately there just wasn't enough buyers here today," he said
"I think a lot of commercial sheep flocks bought extra rams last year with the way market prices where going and have replenished their stocks since the drought.
"Everything is more costly nowadays.
"It costs more to put anything into the farm and with interest rates going up and sheep prices coming down I think that may have been one of the factors for the number of buyers here today."
The Tablelands Dohne sale also fell towards the tail end of the New England region's 2023 summer ram sales run, closing out a typically fluctuant season for stud breeders.
The Tablelands ram sale was handled by Elders Armidale/Guyra, with Brian Kennedy, Elders Armidale, as auctioneer.
