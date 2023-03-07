The Land
Tablelands Dohne have sold their top priced ram into a New England Dohne stud.

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:26pm, first published 5:30pm
Auctioneer, Brian Kennedy, Elders Armidale, with Josh Frazer, Tablelands Dohnes, top-priced ram buyer Chris Clonan, Alfoxton, Armidale, and Wayne Jenkins, Elders.

The Tablelands Dohne stud set itself a new benchmark top price at auction on Tuesday when rams sold to a top of $4400.

