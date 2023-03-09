The Land
Home/News

Stayability the focus on beef production

March 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dick Whale, Independent Breeding and Marketing Services, would like to see stayability included as a selection trait in the Australian beef cattle herd. Photo: Kim Woods

Stayability or longevity of breeding females and bulls in Australian beef herds is a hot button topic as producers seek to lift one of the most economically impactful traits in their commercial cow-calf operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.