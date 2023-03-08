The Land
Are carbon farmers selling their soil to the devil? A panel of carbon market experts argues the ACCU market is too opaque to be trusted.

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 8 2023
Methane-rich natural gas is not such a clean energy, argues detractors of the carbon trading scheme, who say fossil fuel polluters need to reduce - not offset - their problem. Picture is supplied.

Carbon farmers are failing to save the planet when they sell offsets to major polluters, say promoters of more transparent industry regulation.

