Emma Northey continued her recent success by taking out the Central West Flock Ewe competition last Thursday.
Miss Northey won the Condobolin competition to reach the final and her Belswick-bloodline sheep proved too strong for the other five finalists.
They included M.and K. Aveyard, Plevna West, Trundle, Gowing Partners, Lowan, Trundle, Plevna West, Trundle, M. C. and B. Jones, Booroola, Condobolin, Dunn Family, Mandagery, Parkes, and Geoff, Annette and Steven and Don Witherow, Ranfurlie, Parkes.
Miss Northey runs 1000 Merino ewes at Milroy, Weethalle, sharing the use of the land with her father's 7000 head flock.
Her flock of May/June 2021-drop ewes were shorn in August and had a cull rate of 27 per cent.
An excited Miss Northey said the win was "a bit surreal really".
"A lot of blokes spend their whole lives trying to win this event so for me to win very early on is very exciting," she said.
"These competitions are a great opportunity to meet like-minded people and network.
"It is also a good chance to speak to other people who are trying to achieve the same results about how they run their operations."
ALSO READ:
Judge Brad Wilson said the commercial viability of Miss Northey's sheep was a standout.
"They were really productive, big upstanding sheep with eveness throughout the mob," he said.
"They were big wool cutters with a very good lambing percentage of 122pc taken at shearing."
The Central West final featured the top two place-getters from Condobolin, Trundle and Parkes competitions.
The competition had the judges, competitors and spectators travel 680 kilometres, taking a full 12 hours to complete.
According to one of the organisers, it was the most distance travelled for a Central West final ever.
Miss Northey said that what she was trying to achieve with her flock was starting to show through.
"Most important is structural correctness," she said.
"We're looking for deep-barrelled bodies with soft-handling wool types with nourishment to keep the red dust out.
"They have good, soft muzzles with good heads carrying right through the body with supple skins.
"We put terminal sires over our cull ewes in order to produce crossbred lambs for our feedlot, making width and depth of body imperative in our Merino ewes to capitalise on carcase weight."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.