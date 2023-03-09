Buying, selling and marketing Australian meat across global markets is set to become easier with the launch of a new web-based resource.
Meat and Livestock Australia launched the Aussie Meat Trade Hub yesterday.
The Hub is MLA's new single source for resources and services to assist with buying, selling and marketing Australian beef, sheepmeat and goatmeat across global markets.
MLA international markets general manager Andrew Cox said it brings together a wide variety of promotional tools so users can access everything via a single log-in.
"Prior to the hub's launch, users may have needed to log in multiple times across multiple websites to complete different tasks," Mr Cox said.
"Now, users can access the five functional areas: exporters database, brand and licensing, assets library, global insights and trade shows, in one place with access via a single sign-on using their existing myMLA account."
The hub is open to all MLA partners, including exporters, importers, retailers, butchers, and chefs from around the world. Users simply need to log-in by using their existing myMLA account.
There is also relevant content for Australian red meat producers and MLA's industry partners. Users will get content tailored based upon their profile, and the full range of tools and services offered by MLA.
The new hub provides benefits for Australian producers and exporters, and for those in overseas markets.
For importers, they can connect directly with potential exporters to enquire about Australian red meat through the new and improved hub.
An integrated workflow enables trade show exhibitors to self-manage trade show preparations such as supplying booth artwork and gives users access to marketing collateral and brand imaging.
Mr Cox said the ultimate role of the hub is for the world to have a single, streamlined site to access suppliers of world class Australian red meat.
"Australia's reputation for producing trusted high quality red meat products is shown by Australia exporting to more than 100 countries around the world," he said.
