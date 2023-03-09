The Land
New web-based resource for marketing red meat

March 9 2023 - 12:00pm
The Hub is MLA's new single source for resources and services to assist with buying, selling and marketing Australian beef, sheepmeat and goatmeat.

Buying, selling and marketing Australian meat across global markets is set to become easier with the launch of a new web-based resource.

