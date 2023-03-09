The Land
Bushfire near Hill End remains out of control

March 9 2023 - 8:00pm
The fire at Tambaroora has burnt more than 15,000 hectares since it began on March 5. Picture by John Fry

The bushfire at Tambaroora, north of Hill End, has claimed the lives of 400 sheep and 300 cattle on its way to destroying thousands of hectares of pastures, two homes and infrastructure.

