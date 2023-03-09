The bushfire at Tambaroora, north of Hill End, has claimed the lives of 400 sheep and 300 cattle on its way to destroying thousands of hectares of pastures, two homes and infrastructure.
Burning since Sunday, March 5, the fire remains out of control and had burnt 15,694 hectares, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service.
As a result of cooler conditions overnight, the fire was downgraded from a warning level of emergency to watch and act.
An RFS update at 7pm on Thursday, March 9, said conditions were more favourable across the fireground than on Wednesday.
With temperatures in the mid-20s and winds from the west, south west, conditions are expected to ease further overnight.
The northern edge of the bushfire continues to spread towards Crudine Road after crossing Sallys Flat Road yesterday.
However, it remains active in the areas of Sallys Flat Road and Doughertys Junction Road.
RFS crews continue to provide property protection in the area where required.
The southern edge of the fire remains north of Hill End Road between Hill End and Sofala.
Firefighters, supported by aircraft and heavy machinery, will be working on implementing containment options after they were liaising with residents ahead of the fire front.
The RFS is asking those in the area should to continue to monitor conditions and stay up to date.
There are a number of local road closures in the area with those travelling ion the area encouraged to check Live Traffic NSW.
