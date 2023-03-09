Top three Aussie destinations for those looking to explore their own backyard

This article outlines three of Australia's most unsung and still wholly unique travel destinations. Picture Shutterstock.

There's no denying that we Aussies are spoilt for choice when it comes to domestic travel destinations. With deserts, beaches, snowy mountains, and of course, wide open bushlands to explore, Australia boasts adventures for all kinds of travellers to enjoy.



So if you're looking to plan your own outback holidays in Darwin this year, it's well worth doing a little preliminary research and looking into all of the domestic travel destinations that are available to you, including those that may not be on your radar.

To help out, we've outlined three of Australia's most unsung and still wholly unique travel destinations. Read on to help finalise your domestic travel plans in 2023 and beyond.

Darwin, Northern Territory

When looking to explore your own backyard, it's always best to start out at the Top End. Darwin is amongst one of Australia's most underrated tourist destinations in a great number of ways. For starters, the city's secluded position on the northwest coast of the NT makes it a little difficult to reach by anything other than a plane trip.



And whilst driving through desert highways is certainly a hot and dusty option, it's far more comfortable to greet the arid heat upon landing in the city's international airport.

But don't let the heat and red sands of the NT's expansive desert plains fool you. There's actually a lot on offer in this faraway capital city for those looking to travel in luxury.



In fact, some of the best Darwin hotels are likely to include access to a private pool, fine dining options, and perhaps even deals on local attractions like the Kakadu National Park or the city's own Crocosaurus Cove.

Darwin is also the perfect destination for exploring the wider Northern Territory coastline and all the warm water beaches that make up this often forgotten part of Australia.



Explore the sunset markets of Mindil Beach, go for a bike ride along the Nightcliff Foreshore, or perhaps even hop on a ferry at the city's wharf in Cullen Bay to travel to the wider Cox Peninsula, where even more pristine swimming spots and forest areas await!

Broome, Western Australia

Located along the northwest coast of Western Australia, the isolated city of Broome is also often a domestic travel destination that goes sorely forgotten. Rest assured, however, that your time in Broome is likely to provide a wealth of singular experiences that you're likely to cherish for decades to come.

For starters, the city is surrounded by an abundance of unique natural attractions, spanning from the 22 km long Cable Beach where Darwin tourists can enjoy a camel ride, to the Broome Bird Observatory, a research centre with adjoining parklands and protected coastline that's dedicated to documenting the health and population trends of some of Australia's most elusive native and seabird species.



Fans of bird-watching are also encouraged to take a drive to Crab Creek, an estuary that's just to the south of the Broome Bird Observatory where native bird species can be found in abundance.

If you're planning on visiting Darwin anytime during a full moon and between March and October, you'll also be able to bear witness to the natural phenomenon that Darwin locals refer to as the 'Staircase to the Moon' at Roebuck Bay.



This awe-inspiring optical illusion of nature occurs when a low tide during the full moon results in the tidal flats of Roebuck Bay become exposed, resulting in the water between the sand ridges being reflected by the moonlight and effectively, creating the image of a straight, narrow staircase that leads directly to the moon.

Broome is also the gateway to the wider Kimberley region, which includes the breathtaking Windjana Gorge National Park. Known for its striking limestone cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and freshwater swimming holes, Windjana is an unmissable outback experience for any travellers who want to see an Australia that they thought only existed in postcards.



Even the lone desert drive to Windjana from Darwin has a lot to offer, with dramatic views of the desert plateaus that make this landscape quite unlike any other on this island continent.

Bruny Island, Tasmania

When you think of opportunities for island exploration in Australia, chances are that Tassie isn't the first destination that springs to mind. However, although the waters here may be a touch cooler than on the Gold Coast, a trip to Bruny Island is quintessential to experiencing all the natural wonders that Australia has to offer.

Bruny Island itself is separated into two parts, these being North and South Bruny. These two segments are actually connected by what could just as well be a razor thin isthmus called 'The Neck' that measures up at 100 metres at its widest point! The sand dunes that make up Bruny's Neck also happen to be the nesting grounds for two highly elusive marine birds, these being the migratory shearwater and the adorable fairy penguin.



The annual return of the shearwaters in December and January must not be missed, as these birds can be seen torpedoing down from the sky from dusk to twilight, aiming directly for their nests that rest in the dunes at ground level. And when we say 'torpedoing', we actually mean torpedoing...watch out for these birds as they may hit you in the dark.

Alongside being able to get more up close and personal with some migratory seabirds than you may have liked, Bruny Island is also the perfect place for catching a glimpse of the equally elusive white wallaby.



Thanks to the island's seclusion and lush, undisturbed forest areas, albino wallabies are able to live long and full lives at Bruny. Breeding between albino and standard brown wallabies has resulted in an influx in the number of albino white wallabies on the island.



The presence of these otherworldly wallabies is just yet another reason why Bruny Island stands out from a myriad of other Aussie travel destinations.

