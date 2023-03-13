Troy's launch of BUTEC OTM is a new high point in animal welfare and farming productivity

BUTEC works on all calf and lamb marking procedures, targeting chronic pain that lasts well after anaesthetics wear off. Picture supplied

Troy Animal Healthcare (Troy) announced on March 10, the launch of BUTEC, a proven long-lasting pain relief product (1,2) - developed in collaboration with the CSIRO, MLA and AWI.

Chronic pain delays animals returning to normal behaviours, such as grazing and mothering up. It also causes stress, reduces immune response, and can ultimately lead to death in some circumstances.

The launch of BUTEC represents a new standard in pain relief for production animals and comes at a time when animal welfare is top of mind for regulators, the public and producers.

CEO of Troy, Nicolas Shortis, said BUTEC's launch was also a game-changer for farming productivity.

"BUTEC provides simple, safe, and sustained pain relief.

"Animals feel better and fewer are lost to infection or post-procedure complications, so farmers get better returns on their flocks and herds," Mr Shortis said.

BUTEC 15 mL Variable Applicator Gun with Lamb Nozzle and Calf Hook Nozzle has been designed specifically for the administration of BUTEC OTM to livestock. Picture supplied

CSIRO Principal Research Scientist, Dr Alison Small, said the product is backed by rigorous scientific development and testing.

"The product has actually been available via vet channels for some time, so it has been proven over many years on the ground in farms right around Australia.

"The CSIRO also conducted numerous tests during development that repeatedly showed lambs and calves given BUTEC were able to maintain normal behaviours after anaesthetics wore off while those not receiving it were unhappy and acted abnormally.

"One study showed a seven-fold reduction in pain related behaviours in merino lambs in the first eight hours post knife castration and hot iron-tail docking.

"The use of BUTEC really is a new benchmark in pain management for production animals," Dr Small said.

Merino wool grower, Chris Croker, from Ayrston in Golspie, also confirmed the positive outcomes from using BUTEC.

"Lamb marking is essential for the health and wellbeing of our sheep and BUTEC destresses the process for our workers and the flock.

"BUTEC is an easy, simple to use product that is effective in helping lambs through the important lamb marking procedures," Mr Croker said.

BUTEC is now available to producers over the counter at all major stockists. For a list of stockists go to www.troylab.com.au/stockist/

