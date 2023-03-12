Casino yarded 3304 head of store cattle on Friday, the start of the new season weaner run, with steers to $1626.97 and heifers to $1220.
Prices reflected the new market, softer by up to half of what it was last year but stronger than recent weaner sales with Queensland buyers - spurred by rain - the dominant players, always with an eye to Euro cross cattle.
The 1977 steers, vast majority true weaners, averaged 454 cents a kilogram or $1194.32 to reach a top of $1626.97.
Champion pen of steers, Palgrove Charolais over Shorthorn produced by Andrew and Ellie Hill, 295kg, made 466.2c/kg or $1380, knocked down to PJ Hancox Pastoral Co with country near Roma, Qld.
Their sisters, also judged sale champions by Winton, Qld livestock agent Jack Brodie, brought $995 for 280kg at 356c/kg, going to Alexander Downs, Merriwa, and into the domestic trade.
Also Angus breeders, Mr Hill said the family's Euro/British cross sold "on-par" with the blacks at recent weaner sales but the overall return was disappointing in light of inflationary input costs.
"We've just got to take the hit and start again," he said.
The Fletcher family, Koreelah, sold Santa Gertrudis/Hereford calves, with Dunlop, Yulgilbar, Watasanta and Wellbatch sires over a Romolea cow base.
This year's progeny, 15kg lighter than those from last year, sold to a top of $1471.49 for 300kg. Their hereford steers topped at 490c/kg for 286kg or $1214.62.
"Last year's prices weren't sustainable," said Wendy Fletcher, who farms with her husband Brendan.
Calves from Charolais sires from Charbray and Simmental cross cows produced by Matt and Glen Irwin, Woodview, sold to a top of 494.2c/kg or $1383, going to Beaudesert, Qld while other pens went to country near Dalby and Roma.
The family's heifers topped their portion of the sale at $1220, staying local.
Hereford heifers from George and Shirley Hardcastle, McPherson Herefords at Old Koreelah, averaged $917 for 230kg at 397c/kg, selling to Brad and Trudy Simcox, Mummulgum and Darryl Amos, Old Bonalbo, both of whom will put the Hereford to Brahman bulls to produce value-added F1 breeding females.
The McPherson steers, 269kg, made $1138 going up the range to Wickham Farms, Killarney.
The Hart family, Plains Station Road, via Tabulam, sold Santa Gertrudis steers with Yulgilbar blood to a top of 524c/kg for 215kg or $1128 going to Queensland's Darling Downs.
"As for the price, it is what it is," said Jen Hart. "It had to come down."
Octogenarian Taffy Jones, Bora Ridge, lost his farm in last year's flood - including 90 head of cattle - but bought back in to the supply chain with the purchase of Euro cross heifers 265kg at 372.2c/kg for $900.
"They were dearer than the last two weeks," he said. "I'll wait and see how they go but I might put them to a Hereford bull."
The NRLX sale was hosted by Ray White Casino with Andrew Summerville and Nick Fuller calling for bids.
