The Land
Home/Markets

Casino weaner sale attracts Queensland buyers as steers sell above expectation in new market

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three generations of Fletcher women from Koreelah - Katie, Margaret and Wendy - with Santa/Hereford steers that sold to $1471.49 for 300kg at Casino on Friday.

Casino yarded 3304 head of store cattle on Friday, the start of the new season weaner run, with steers to $1626.97 and heifers to $1220.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.