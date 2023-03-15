THE falling prices at store cattle sales may be a bit tough for vendors to deal with as potential profits diminish, but it's brought out a buying spree of restockers who up until now have been locked out of the market.
While the higher prices - especially last year - meant broad smiles for vendors, they shut out some buyers who were unable to compete with the feedlots, processors and traders with bigger bank balances.
New graziers Brad and Kate Shepherd, The Grange, Bogan Gate, were in the market at Carcoar's sale last Friday for young cattle to restock their new property.
Brad said the young steers they bought at the sale from Mt David Ag would be grown out.
"We'll just wait and see how the market plays out and what weights they get to before we turn them off," he said.
Kate said this was the second lot of steers they had bought from the Carcoar saleyards.
"This is an exciting time of us setting up the new property," she said.
Related reading:
LISMORE saleyards will be open for business once again at the end of this month.
After a long year of no sales, the Lismore agents (who had been selling through Casino saleyards) will start the auctions up again with a flurry of activity.
They will kick off with the Special Steer and Weaner Sale on Thursday, March 30. That auction will start at 9am.
On Saturday, April 1, agents will host the Medlyn Angus Stud Breeder Sale, while on Tuesday, April 4 is the prime and weaner sale.
AN OUTSTANDING agent and an icon of the industry, Bill Dwyer of Gloucester died on March 6 aged 68 years.
Bill's friends and family will remember his "loud and larger than life" personality that always left people with a smile.
Bill never hung up his boots and was a loved and respected agent right through to the end. He was a much-valued member of the team at Gooch Agencies Gloucester for whom he was an integral part for the past 18 years.
Gooch Agencies principal James Gooch described Bill as his friend, colleague and mentor, saying he was an iconic agent, every bit the copybook stock and station agent.
"He had an eye for detail and a phenomenal work ethic," James said.
"He was an excellent stockman but he was universally recognised for his tenacity in working long hours on the phone canvassing buyers from all parts and promoting livestock sales, irrespective of whether we had 20 head or 2000 weaners.
"He had great relationships with vendors. He was a straight shooter who did not beat about the bush and was never afraid to get his hands dirty."
Bill's funeral was on Tuesday and we offer our condolences to wife Carol and the Dwyer family.
THE rain across some parts of NSW this week could not have come at a better time for vendors about to sell cattle at one of the many store and weaner sales coming up.
Weeks without rain had turned lush, green feed crispy and dry and left agents to work that bit harder to find buyers to bid at sales.
Another follow-up rain later this week, which also fills in the gaps for those that missed out, would be ideal.
A quick flick though The Land's Stock Sales section in the past few weeks shows the following sales are scheduled later this week:
Special sales at centres such as Armidale, Cooma, Carcoar, Inverell, Tenterfield, Lismore and Glen Innes will follow later this month and into April.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.