The Land
Home/Markets

Doors unlock for NSW restockers | The First Draft

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 15 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Shepherd, The Grange, Bogan Gate, with his agent Tom Eyles, Orange, bought 316kg Angus steers for $1320 a head at Carcoar last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.

THE falling prices at store cattle sales may be a bit tough for vendors to deal with as potential profits diminish, but it's brought out a buying spree of restockers who up until now have been locked out of the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.