Premium returns for a well-finished lamb | Stock Talk

IT'S getting back to normal now the feed has toughened up and we can now get on the paddocks to feed grain or hay to properly finish stock.
This is where the positive starts for the lamb producers in that we are, after an extended period of very strong markets across all weights, grades, breeds seeing a premium come back into the market for a well finished product.
We have been well looked after for the past few years with there being very good rates for all types of weights and fat scores, but now with lower export demand for the bag lamb and six way cut lighter end and interest rates putting pressure on the local trade demand, the product must more and more fit the heavier export or neat trade lamb market.
This means that it will definitely pay to shear the lambs whether they be crossbred or Merino and push them from three-score to four-score in condition.
There was up to $50 a head difference in the saleyards for similar weight lambs lacking the finish and freshness this week.
Mutton is progressively increasing in price with demand strengthening which will result in a positive trade outcome for those that purchased December/January including wool.
Our thoughts are still with those across the many areas of the state that were devastated by floods from the middle of 2022.
The access to fencing materials, fencing contractors or just time to get back to having boundaries stock proof let alone the internal fences for management are in many cases still a while off.
The effect that this is having on our store markets for both cattle and sheep is currently being seen with pass in rates online or physical prices in our saleyards.
The margins in livestock trading are still there, we just need to have definite target for what we produce and make sure you do it well.
The cattle market has seen a correction in price that started late last year and has continued as we made our way through summer.
Weaner market has eased considerably after the cracking markets of this time last year and in some cases traders are struggling to break even at the current rates for heavy cattle but, let's remember that in many cases the money on trading is not made on the buy and sell price but on the replacement costs and this is where the opportunity lies.
Cows with calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows are definitely back in the trading mix, with many mixed age or older PTIC cows at a level within sight of the prime market.
Internationally, though we are starting to see increased pricing in the US and demand rising in China with meat works in Australia progressively having their licences reinstated.
Rain has started to change conditions in the US and the unknown effect of Mad Cow Disease in Brazil will see an impact on trading opportunities internationally.
