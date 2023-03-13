A sober line-up of bidders, nervous about the lack of promised rain and the looming winter, created buyer opportunity at Saturday's Grafton breeder sale, where 459 head of store cattle went under the hammer to top at $3250 for heifers, pregnancy tested in calf.
Cows with calves, 100 head, averaged $1951.25 and reached a top of $2750 for Angus on their second calf, PTIC in calf to an Alumy Creek bull, produced by Naasson and Kylie Jaggoe, Southgate.
Heifers, 77 head, averaged $1176.30 and sold to the sale top price of $3250 for first cross Brahman/Hereford PTIC to Wakefield Charolais from the Chapman family, Fine Flower, where storm rain has delivered half its usual since the new year and yet the country is still good.
By comparison Adam Chapman bought back in to the same market, bidding on excellent Angus/Hereford heifer in excellent condition from the McIntyre family, 12 to 14 months old, for $850.
Cows in calf, 146 head, averaged $1387.50 and sold to a high of $1650.
Basil and Chris Moran, Brushgrove Island, sold young Simmental cows, PTIC to Tennysonvale Roark, which made $2325 going to Woodview producer Matt Irwin. The black Simmental cows, also in calf to the Simmental bull, brought $1400.
Mr Irwin also paid $1860 for Simmental cows in calf to the same breed from HA Jones.
"The market at the moment is about the return on equity, not hoping for record prices," he said. "Where else can you pay back 50 per cent of your cow outlay in 12 months?"
First cross Brangus heifers with Texas and Jomanda blood, unjoined at 16 to 20 months, bred by the Pigg family, Ulmarra, made $1850.
The Love family, Round Mountain on the Tweed, sold first cross Hereford/Brahman cows in calf to an Angus bull for $1660.
Amy Brennan, Seelands, with her father Phil Ledingham, formerly Warialda, paid $2025 for Brangus heifers with steer calves at foot from Darren Essex, Ulmarra.
The Vicary family's grazing enterprise Chapman Peak at Barretts Creek, sold Charbray cows with calves, six years old, for $2000 - selling online through Stocklive and staying local.
The Grafton sale was hosted by Farrell McCrohon with David Farrell and Ben Clark calling for bids.
