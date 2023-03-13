The Land
New prices a sober reminder at Grafton female sale with first-cross heifers selling to the top price on Saturday

By Jamie Brown
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 11:00am
Basil Moran, Brushgrove Island, with young Simmental cows, PTIC to Tennysonvale Roark, which made $2325 going to Woodview producer Matt Irwin. The black Simmental cows, also in calf to the Simmental bull, brought $1400.

A sober line-up of bidders, nervous about the lack of promised rain and the looming winter, created buyer opportunity at Saturday's Grafton breeder sale, where 459 head of store cattle went under the hammer to top at $3250 for heifers, pregnancy tested in calf.

