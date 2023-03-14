There are more economic incentives for landholders in agriculture to motivate them to take up carbon and environmental farming alongside current production systems.
However, taking the leap towards unlocking these income streams can be challenging for those with shared family ownership, and business and financial partners.
In response, Boorowa Community Landcare Group and NSW Farmers will present the next strategies series workshop examining the systems for profitable change.
The workshop, on Wednesday, March 22 will focus on the farm business and emerging environmental, social and governance (ESG) processes.
Co-organiser Linda Cavanagh, Boorowa Landcare coordinator said while we have looked at on-farm improvements, now is a good time to focus on the farm business.
"We are exploring the economics of improving soil health in the new environment with our carbon valued and emerging expectations for ESG and the impact of these on farm businesses," Mrs Cavanagh said.
"We want to give land managers the confidence to ask questions, analyse the information and explore the economics of improving soil health. If people are empowered with negotiation skills they will be better placed to make carbon trades."
Attendees will hear from three guest speakers. CommBank's executive manager, NSW and Riverina region, Nick Abraham will present on incentives for creating changes towards ESG.
Mr Abraham is passionate about agriculture and supporting farmers transitioning or maintaining sustainability goals and plans.
Allan Parker on communication and negotiation with family, business partners and potentially brokers.
Mr Parker is a micro-behavioural scientist and negotiator, and he works within government and private organisations training in negotiation and dispute prevention.
Then, Jake Chandler presents for the Wilkinson farming family, Wallendbeen. and Tim Fowler for the Fowler farming family, Young, on their personal experiences of environmental and generational changes in their farming practices.
Mr Parker will then talk again, drawing upon stories from the farmers and their examples of communication styles.
Then a panel session will be held.
This event is supported by ACT NRM and South East Local Land Services through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
CommBank's national director of agribusiness Carmel Onions told ABC ESG is almost like a business disruption.
"It's a lot of changing expectations for farmers around how they produce, how they sell their product and how they tell their story," Ms Onions said.
She told ABC she believed there was more market opportunity in ESG.
"Farmers will have the opportunity to differentiate themselves around their environmental scorecards to supply chains and other stakeholders to secure existing and access new market opportunities."
The strategies series event is the fourth in six years by the partnership between Boorowa Landcare and New Farmers.
They started with the Climate Conversation in Yass in 2018 and it reached over 200 people.
Mrs Cavanagh said in 2022, with 'Strategies for Soil Carbon Success', we found that people wanted to hear more about how to improve soil carbon and explore the associated production benefits and potential carbon trading opportunities.
"This year, Strategies for Profitable Practice Change will support land managers planning on entering carbon and environmental markets. It will also help to improve the communication and negotiation styles needed to work effectively with partners across the various schemes," she said.
This event will be held at the Boorowa Ex-Services and Citizens Club on Wednesday, March 22, between 8:30am and 4pm.
