Landcare seminar at Boorowa focuses on emerging environmental, social and governance (ESG) processes.

March 15 2023 - 9:00am
Tim Fowler (right) will be one of the keynote speakers at the seminar drawing on his personal experiences of environmental and generational changes in his farming practices. Photo: supplied

There are more economic incentives for landholders in agriculture to motivate them to take up carbon and environmental farming alongside current production systems.

