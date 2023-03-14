Anyone who bought shares in bio-ag company Terragen Holdings (ASX code TGH) on the stock market last Friday would have instantly lost half their money, at least on paper.
The cheapest offer was 4.5 cents, but no one was prepared to pay more than 2c. Guess what? No trades.
The Punter had been taking a hard look at the shares because the value of his humble holding of 10,000 was falling to the point where it was almost an unsaleable parcel.
Two years ago, the shares touched 50c. At 2c or even 4.5c now, they just might be one of the bargains of the decade.
The positive news from the half-yearly report last month was that sales of its main product, the Mylo supplement for lactating cows, were up 24 per cent.
Sales of the Great Land soil conditioner were up 64 per cent (but only to a total of $400,000).
It has reduced costs and, at the end of December, still had $4.3 million in the bank - enough to cover its cash outflow for about a year.
The glass half-empty view is that the sales increase may partly be a one-off result of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
It still lost nearly $2.2 million in the COVID-19 free six months.
It seems inevitable that it will have to raise more money before the end of the year, but at 2c a share, it would have to sell a whopping 250 million shares to cover a year's losses.
Little wonder the independent accountants said there is "significant doubt" as to whether Terragen can continue as a going concern.
Its survival probably depends on how good the dry version of its Mylo supplement proves to be.
It has a longer shelf life and is easier to transport, but it is still only at the stage of being tested on cows.
The Punter, who has decided it is too late to sell, is keeping his fingers firmly crossed.
