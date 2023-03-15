The Land
Tribute King wins 2023 Hannam Vale Cup for trainer Paul Shailer

By Virginia Harvey
March 15 2023 - 2:00pm
He may have only won by a nose, however, Tribute King was first past the post in the Cross family Como Dairy Hannam Vale Cup, the feature event over 1609 metres at Taree last week.

Local News

