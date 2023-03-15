He may have only won by a nose, however, Tribute King was first past the post in the Cross family Como Dairy Hannam Vale Cup, the feature event over 1609 metres at Taree last week.
A New Zealand-bred son of New Zealand-based and Irish-bred Contributor (a champion Australian middle distance horse by High Chaparral), Tribute King, trained by Paul Shailer at Port Macquarie, defeated Snitzel's seven-year-old Acoustix also trained at Port Macquarie by Tas Morton.
The Hannam Vale Cup was the brainchild of local district identities Les Cross and Phil Shoesmith in the late 1990s - who when president and secretary of the now defunct Krambach Race Club, decided to schedule such a race and which is now conducted at the Manning Valley Race Club track.
"The Krambach Race Club would have been pushing 150 years (concluding about 2016)," Mr Cross said, who is the major sponsor of the Hannam Vale Cup.
"When the cup was initiated, we had to come up with a trophy, so being involved in dairying, we thought a milk can would be different, but decided on an original herd tester (which is used to test milk from each cow), the interesting object becoming the race's perpetual trophy."
Paul Shailer followed up with another success when his Zoustar mare Empress Zou won the Wingham Beef/Wingham Tigers-Class One.
Empress Zou was ridden by Aaron Bullock, who rode a winning double - as did other hoops, Luke Rolls and Christian Reith.
Clint Lundholm returned to his hometown of Coonamble with nine representatives for the Newhaven Park Western Racing Country Championships, scoring with his oldest contender, Listen To The Band, in the $150,000 event on Sunday.
Starting from an outside barrier, the eight-year-old gelding by Redoute's Choice horse Tickets, Listen To The Band, ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes, made it four successive wins when defeating the Brett Robb, Dubbo, trained Sizzle Minizzle, which spilt Lundholm's third-placed Smooth Esprit and fourth, Hit The Rim.
It was the first Country Championship Qualifying win for Lundholm, who prepares a large team at Dubbo, and who finished third with Ferus in last year's version.
"I still do not know how good this horse is as I keep stepping him up, and he keeps showing up on the day," Lundholm said following the win.
Developed in response to the industry's staffing shortage, Thoroughbred Breeders Australia (TBA) is committed to supporting a pathway for people entering the Thoroughbred industry and is currently looking for horse-loving applicants for the 2023 Fast Track program.
Now in its sixth year, the Fast Track program - open to Australians 18 years or over, is a 12-month national training scheme designed to introduce people to Australia's wide-ranging Thoroughbred scene.
Successful Fast Track applicants commence a full-time traineeship with a stud farm while studying for a Certificate III in Horse Breeding, which is a nationally recognised official qualification.
To complement the on-farm learning, students attend two intensive learning blocks in Scone (six weeks in total), where they receive a mix of practical training and classroom theory, as well as take part in a variety of field trips.
Coolmore Stud's one-time United States-bred shuttle stallion, Mendelssohn, was represented with his first Australian winner when Felix The Scat won over 1350 metres at Doomben last month.
Having his third start, Felix The Scat - trained at Eagle Farm by Peter Hulbert and son Will, could well succeed in future middle-distance events judging by his sireline's influence.
Felix The Scat is one of only 38 live foals born in Australia by the stallion.
A competitive racehorse, Mendelssohn performed with distinction from 1600 metres to the classic distance, winning the US Breeders' Cup Juvenile (1600 metres) - to the United Arab Emirates Derby-G2 over 1900 metres and with group one placings over 2000 metres as a three-year-old.
Mendelssohn's short-lived and outstanding US sire Scat Daddy won the US Florida Derby-G1 over 1820 metres.
It is also interesting to note that Mendelssohn is a half-brother to champion US sire Into Mischief and champion US race mare Beholder.
