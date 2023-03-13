Manning Valley Dairy's Wagyu dairy beef system has operated for more than 20 years.
During that time, the dairy has continued to refine its systems to achieve better calf health outcomes and meet evolving market demands.
MVD's Ben Scowen gave insights into the systems used at the Dairy Research Foundation 2022 Symposium at Forster in November when the group visited the Wingham-based dairy.
MVD used Wagyu bulls until six years ago when they shifted entirely to an artificial insemination program.
Cows are joined for nine months of the year, avoiding the hotter months from mid-December to mid-March.
Therefore, the only calves born in October and November are those from cows purchased in calf.
Conception rates are poor in the summer but sit in the high 30 per cent band for those cows and heifers in the program.
They do a once-a-day joining, full returns are AI to Wagyu, and they are pregnancy tested every six weeks.
The Wagyu-cross calves average about 32 kilograms at birth.
Being a low-birth-weight calf means less assistance is required compared to Holsteins, according to Mr Scowen.
"We have found Wagyu cross calves are harder to rear than Holsteins," he said.
"They are more prone to scouring, so we feed them twice a day and start by feeding 1.5 litres of fortified milk per feed for the first three weeks, increasing to 3L twice daily."
All the calves are stomach tubed with 3-4L colostrum that's above 22 brix, within the first 12 hours of birth.
Calves are tagged in the paddock and naval sprayed at collection, usually once a day.
Calves are fed 3-6L of unpasteurised fortified milk from day zero; the milk is fortified by mixing 80 grams of MaxCare Premium per litre.
All milk is hospital herd milk from the dairy, which contains antibiotics.
"We slowly wean the calves off the milk over two weeks from week nine to 11," Mr Scowen said.
Each calf is monitored and tracked from when it enters the pen to when it exits.
"We weigh calves at the start, at the six-week mark, and when the calves go out after they are weaned off the milk," Mr Scowen said.
"We denut in the first week and de-horn at five weeks, so we aren't adding too much stress to a calf at a young age.
"We find they are mature enough to handle it then.
"We wean the calves at 11 weeks of age, and they average about 80-90kg."
Bovi-Shield MH-One vaccine is used to prevent viral pneumonia, which equates to about $10 a dose per calf.
Mr Scowen has also designed portable calf sheds to assist in eliminating risk, which so far is proving successful.
"They fit 10 calves, and once they leave the shed, we can pick them up and move them to a new location so new calves aren't going into a pen that may harbour disease," he said.
"Bedding is changed according to the weather.
"When the calves leave the pen, all the woodchip is removed, the pens are sprayed with disinfectant and then allowed two weeks to air before more wood chip is added."
Once weaned, the Wagyu calves enter a feedlot system.
They are fed a mix of 20pc cereal hay, 65pc wheat, and 15pc canola with minerals and molasses added.
"Wagyu growth rates are much slower than Holsteins," Mr Scowen said.
"We achieve 0.9kg per day weight gain inside and outside the shed.
"Calves have traditionally been sold at a maximum average weight of 180kg and about six months of age."
MVD recently have been growing the calves from 260kg to 360kg and then putting them up for tender.
"All our buyers have transparent pricing, which is calculated according to the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator," Mr Scowen said.
