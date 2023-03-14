The high costs of inputs has cut into margins for all producers, including those finishing stock off in a feedlot.
To continue to make a profit, producers have had to maximise efficiencies in all aspects of their operations, especially feeding.
Speaking at the annual Feeding Lambs For Profit Field Day at Canimbla Feedlot, 17 kilometres north-west of Cowra, Integrated Animal Production nutritionist Dr Stephen Bonner said feed intake is key to overall performance.
"Feed intake is so important because it is the primary production driver for the feedlot," he said.
"We are feeding stock and we need them to be gaining weight.
"Despite many key factors influencing the final performance, feed intake is the most likely limiting factor to poor performance.
"I'm not saying that feed intake is not causing everything, but there's other things that are causing poor feed intake if they're not eating and not gaining weight."
Dr Bonner said there are multiple factors that are going to influence feed intake including the differences with animals and how they come onto a property, fat condition and body score, live weight, genetics, sex, water quality, environment, and the feed stuff that is put in front of them.
"Poor quality feed is going to diminish feed intake," Dr Bonner said.
"How the ration is presented and how it is combined is going to make a difference to feed intake as well.
"Then we've got water and the environment which is going to dictate terms at certain times in the year.
"Of course, some factors are controllable. To a degree, we can have influence over the water and we can influence the ration.
"Some factors are not controllable. We can't control what's going to happen with the weather.
"However, all can be managed so we don't have to throw our hands in the air and say there's nothing we can do."
Dr Bonner said that while all factors play their role in production, having the right ration can make all the difference.
"We need to look at what we can do in terms of feed intake, it's energy that's driving the growth potential," he said.
"We need good energy feed intake and we need a good high energy ration.
"The higher the energy ration, the higher the energy intake.
"I'm not saying to just be feeding straight wheat. That's not feasible and cause a whole lot of other dramas.
"The overall ration needs to be balanced in terms of fibre, protein and energy. But once you get that sorted, it's then up to you to make sure you promote that energy intake.
"Stock have a maintenance energy requirement which is defined as the energy required to maintain the body functions with no weight gain or loss.
"If feed energy intake is less than the maintenance energy requirement you get weight loss and if you have energy greater than maintenance, you get weight gain.
"We're in the business of putting on weight, so of course stock feed energy intake needs to be greater than the maintenance and the quicker we can get above that line, the quicker they can put on weight.
"That maintenance energy requirement increases and it becomes more difficult for a lamb to put on weight the heavier that they get.
"They will be cruising along and doing pretty well, but there comes a point as they put on the body weight and more body fat that they become less efficient."
Canimbla has a 3000-head feedlot with 12 250-head pens watered by concrete water troughs and shade in some.
They buy store lambs at 40 kilograms and finish them to 60kg.
Canimbla has an automated feeding system which principal Peter Boyd said began to save time on the farm.
"We first started off with trying to feed over the fence," he said.
"It was always a chore. But more importantly our efficiency and weight gain wasn't there until we went to automated.
"The feeding system has been around for a fair while in poultry and I basically made that sort of system to adapt to a sheep feedlot.
"We've got 30 feeders on this feedlot, and they hold about 1.8 tonne a day."
Mr Boyd said that getting their ration right had made marked improvements in productivity.
"Our full feed mix ration contains five per cent concentrate pellet, 10pc cracked corn, 20pc lupins, and 65pc barley.
"That will depend on the quality of your barley. Best quality feed will give you the best quality results.
"We find if you get a test rate to barley around above that 65pc, your lambs will perform a heap better.
"If you have got barley below 60, you're going to get a very poor result.
"We're always doing trials and that's probably where I learned most of my knowledge.
"We ran a trial over 12 weeks with four pens of 80 lambs.
"We only had a total of six deaths out of 320 lambs, which is under 2pc, and we had over 350mm of rain and four floods in that period.
"So there was a lot of weather stress on those animals through that period, but we managed to only lose under 2pc.
"The target weight was 60kg, and we found all the lamb reached target weight in that 10 weeks.
"Some lambs reached their target weight in five weeks.
"Weight gain can fluctuate and if they lose weigfht one week it is okay. If they lose weight two weeks running, there's an underlying issue."
