Feed efficiency is the key driver for a successful feedlot

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Canimbla Feedlot principal Peter Boyd said their automated feeding system helped maximise feed efficiency.

The high costs of inputs has cut into margins for all producers, including those finishing stock off in a feedlot.

