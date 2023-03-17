The Land
Biosecurity remains a concern, particularly in light of DAFF funding woes

By Xavier Martin
March 17 2023 - 4:00pm
The Varroa mite outbreak has demonstrated budgets must remain agile, with the ability to access additional funding when it is needed most during a biosecurity response.

Biosecurity remains one of the largest concerns for our industry, which is why reports of a budget black hole of "hundreds of millions of dollars" for the federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is extremely alarming.

