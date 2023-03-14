Record flooding at Lake Nash

"We had a good one in 2010/11, but we didn't have the flooding, so I suppose it was a better year then," he said. Mr Gibson said to date, there had been no impact on his stock numbers, and cattle had been able to get to higher ground. Lake Nash Station is owned by the Hughes Family's Georgina Pastoral Company. Lake Nash is more than 12,000 square kilometres and about 120 km south of Camooweal, Queensland, bisected by the Georgina River.