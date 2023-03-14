The Land
Home/News

Record flooding at Lake Nash

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:53pm, first published March 14 2023 - 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The station compound, houses and workshops at Lake Nash Station, 117 kilometres south of Camooweal. Picture by Benjamin Olschewsky

The flood peak in the Georgina River was 60 kilometres upstream of Lake Nash station on Tuesday morning, and station manager Erin Gibson said the enforced isolation of his staff is a constant issue to manage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.