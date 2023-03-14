Record flooding at Lake Nash

The flood peak in the Georgina River was 60 kilometres upstream of Lake Nash station on Tuesday morning, and station manager Erin Gibson said the enforced isolation of his staff is a constant issue to manage.
Mr Gibson said 90cm of water flowed through the workshop, and the station compound and its buildings had similar water levels.
However, he has a glass-is-half-full attitude and predicts this will be one of the best years for the station in the 12 years he has been there.
"We had a good one in 2010/11, but we didn't have the flooding, so I suppose it was a better year then," he said. Mr Gibson said to date, there had been no impact on his stock numbers, and cattle had been able to get to higher ground. Lake Nash Station is owned by the Hughes Family's Georgina Pastoral Company. Lake Nash is more than 12,000 square kilometres and about 120 km south of Camooweal, Queensland, bisected by the Georgina River.
North of Camooweal is Hell's Gate Roadhouse, situated 50km east of the Northern Territory/Queensland Border near the community of Nicholson.
John Hays said flooding throughout the region was testing the locals and their roads, with historic flooding at Burketown.
Mr Hays said there were stock losses but not in the numbers experienced in the 2019 floods, where cold weather combined with flooding caused the losses of large numbers of cattle.
"There'll be some losses, but the cattle are in good nick, and they'll be in great condition," Mr Hays said.
Ben Mitchell of the Bingara stock agency, JA McGregor, is involved with several Kimberley, WA, cattle stations and said the last time he drove through the Winton, Qld district, "most of the cattle were almost prime".
"There's not going to be a big restock like the last time in 2019; people will be capitalising on the stock they have, concentrating on putting the weight into them," Mr Mitchell said.
The North West Star in Mt Isa [published by Australian Community Media, publishers of The Land] reported the evacuation of almost 100 people from Burketown where the Albert River, which passes by Burketown, peaked above the 2011 record flood 6.78 metres on Sunday, March 12.
The Bureau of Meteorology expected the floodwater to ease over the coming days slowly but will likely remain above the primary flood level of six metres until after Tuesday. On the border between the Northern Territory and Queensland, Alexandria Station copped an 'insane' amount of more than 415mm of rain in just one week. To the southeast of Lake Nash, evacuations are underway in Urandangi, where police have warned residents to prepare for rising water levels as significant flooding continues across northwest Queensland.
On Tuesday morning, the Georgina River was at eight metres at Roxborough Downs, to the southeast of Lake Nash; just seven days ago, it was at 4.57m. As the Georgina flows south into the Channel Country, it reaches its confluence with Eyre Creek that, in times of peak flow, empties into the Warburton River and ultimately into Lake Eyre.
In Western Australia, the Australian Defence Force continues to help deliver essential supplies to people in the Kimberley town of Kununurra, which is isolated because of heavy flooding. Since January, Kununurra's main road link to the rest of WA - the Great Northern Highway - has been closed by floodwaters.
