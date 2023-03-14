Tottenham Picnic Race Club was alive with with colour on its annual race day on March 4.
Locals and visitors to the region donned their best outfits for a chance to claim a fashions on the field prize.
Fashions on the field winners were:
The feature race, the 2023 Robinson Grain Tottenham Picnic Cup over 1400m was won by Inzaghi, a six-year-old bay mare by Sizzling, who is trained by Connie Greig at Dubbo and was ridden by Leandro Ribeiro.
The former Brazilian jockey, Leandro Ribeiro had a successful day in the saddle winning five of the six races run on the day, including three for Dubbo trainer Connie Greig, Yorker, Pahang and Inzaghi along with Sindagar for Nyngan trainer Rodney Robb and Coop's for Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm.
The other winner on the day was Addictions who is trained in Muswellbrook by Cassandra Stummer and ridden by Emily Waters.
