Last week the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) released its latest snapshot of Australian agriculture.
It showed the industry continues to grow, with production and export reaching $90 billion and record levels forecast - meaning that the industry is on track to reach its $100 billion target by 2030.
Industry leaders highlighted how extraordinary this result was given the obstacles that the sector has had to overcome.
The devastation inflicted by flooding events has added an additional layer to a more complex and ongoing set of challenges in healthcare, housing, education, transport, communication and planning raised by the community but ignored by parliamentary representatives for a long time.
It took the NSW Legislative Inquiry into Health Outcomes and Access to Health and Hospital Services in Rural, Regional and Remote NSW, to finally get the NSW government to listen, acknowledge and respond to the ongoing neglect of health care in regional, rural and remote NSW. Neglect that has resulted in a serious decline in health services and outcomes for people living outside of major metropolitan centres in NSW.
It took a convergence of Commonwealth, state and independent reports in 2022-23, along with the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into Homelessness Amongst Older People Aged Over 55, for governments to recognise the seriousness of the lack of affordable housing in regional NSW.
All these reports substantiate the information provided by social welfare agencies, charities and local communities to governments highlighting the adverse impacts that a lack of accessible, affordable housing is having on the economic and social wellbeing of regional NSW.
In response, the NSW government stated, "there is no quick fix to this complex issue". No one disagrees with this observation, but it's the failure of governments to listen and respond that is concerning.
READ MORE
Back to the economic powerhouse of agriculture. No one would argue that achieving a sustainable future for agriculture in NSW depends on ensuring prime agricultural land is protected from alternate land use decisions.
We need to identify prime agricultural land and develop and implement an appropriate planning framework that protects this land, maximising food and fibre production alongside balancing community amenity.
A lack of community consultation in protecting prime agriculture land has emerged in past government decisions including the renewal of the Petroleum Exploration Licences on the Liverpool Plains and its failure to engage with community concerns regarding the routing of Inland Rail in respect to flooding and hydrology, impacts on agricultural lands that would seem to run counter to protecting the future of agriculture and point to an alarming tactic of ignoring community input into the planning process.
With the agriculture sector performing so well, I wonder what the outcome would be if these headwinds were removed.
As we approach the upcoming NSW state elections, now is the time to engage with candidates seeking support and ask them demonstrate they are serious about listening to, and working with, communities they seek to represent to remove impediments to improve the social, environmental and economic wellbeing of regional NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.