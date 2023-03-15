As property values are skyrocketing across the state so too are the council rates farmers are being forced to pay. This is adding extra pressure on farming operations and the next generation's ability to step into agriculture.
For Glen Andreazza, who was the 2018 NSW Farmer of the Year, a future in farming for his family is in doubt with his rising property value and rates.
Mr Andreazza owns three properties totalling 602 hectares near Griffith and the value has gone up 418 per cent since 2016.
"From 2016 to 2019 it went up 236pc and we've had another recent letter for another 186pc," he said.
"I'm happy that the values are there but it's attached to my rates and they're saying an unimproved capital value and that's not true."
Mr Andreazza said if it was unimproved (which it isn't in this case), then values should have only gone up by CPI, not 418pc in six years.
"We've spent the best part of $4-5 million per hectare into land forming and infrastructure so my understanding is they've just got someone punching figures into a computer of property sales in the area, spit out a figure and that's what they post out to us," he said.
With property values tied to local council rates, Mr Andreazza said it puts extra pressure on the business.
"Our rates went up 30pc last time and they could go up that much again," he said.
"It is another cost that's going to go up. I can't offset it with anything else - I can't just put my prices up and recoup a bit of that back.
"I really wonder where farming is going to end up in the next five to 10 years - things can't keep going this way, otherwise we're just going to get priced out of the market."
Mr Andreazza also leases two properties nearby and said his son, Daniel, an accountant by trade, says the numbers don't stack up.
"He really wants to farm but even he said 'Dad we can't keep doing this' so he'll potentially go back to work in town for part of the week and we'll scale back," he said.
"We'll start consolidating and wait and see what happens."
In the long-term, Mr Andreazza said Daniel had been keen to buy to land but was concerned about interest rates.
"It's disheartening because he loves the farm. He's never going to be able to afford to buy it with what it's worth," he said.
It is not only the Andreazzas affected by the rise in property values and rates with NSW Farmers' policy director Kathy Rankin saying the increasing values were a challenge for the farming sector.
"We understand everyone's values have increased across the board but the thing that is a concern for us is the size of the landholding for farmers within a council footprint compared to what might be the percentage rise for those that live in urban areas," she said.
Ms Rankin said the concern was increasing values would make it harder for the next generation of farmers to buy into and build farming businesses.
"We've been talking for some time about the importance of having some sort of stamp duty relief for farmers like there is available for first home buyers," she said.
Ms Rankin said landholders could raise an objection to their valuation within 60 days through the NSW valuations website.
The Acting Valuer General Josh Etherington said property sales were the most important factor valuers consider when determining land values and these land values were one factor used by councils to calculate rates.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
