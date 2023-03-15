The Land
Property values skyrocket affecting next gen of farmers

By Alexandra Bernard
March 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Glen Andreazza's property has gone up in value 418pc in six years and he is worried about the cost of rates. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

As property values are skyrocketing across the state so too are the council rates farmers are being forced to pay. This is adding extra pressure on farming operations and the next generation's ability to step into agriculture.

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

