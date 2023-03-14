Flood-recovering farmers from a multitude of industries celebrated a year of resilience at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds on Tuesday, with major sponsor Aussie Helpers delivering $500,000 in local assistance in the year since.
Financial counsellors are still assessing damage to pasture and health issues in livestock while the strain of mental trauma lies just under the surface - just ask organiser Neil Baker who co-ordinated a social get-together of farmers from a diverse range of agricultural industries.
