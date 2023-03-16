Biosecurity remains one of the largest concerns for our industry, which is why reports of a budget black hole of "hundreds of millions of dollars" for the federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is extremely alarming.
While the political bunfight over the finances of this department plays out, it is critical we remind all levels of government that the issue of biosecurity is simply too important to ignore.
In a little over a week the people of NSW will go to the polls, but neither side has made a firm commitment to locking in biosecurity funding at its current level.
Regardless of the significant budgetary constraints, bolstering biosecurity efforts is a must. An incursion of khapra beetle would cost us $15.5 billion over 20 years, and an incursion of foot and mouth disease would cost an estimated $80 billion over 10 years, it's clear that biosecurity is worth spending money on.
The varroa mite outbreak has demonstrated budgets must remain agile, with the ability to access additional funding when it is needed most during a biosecurity response.
NSW Farmers has consistently called for stronger biosecurity systems underpinned by a long-term, sustainable funding model. We acknowledge the NSW Government has boosted biosecurity funding in recent years, and that both major parties have publicly stated they will continue to fund biosecurity programs, but there is a big gap between saying you'll do something and signing your name to it.
I want to see both the Government and the Opposition firmly commit - publicly, and in writing - to maintaining the state's current biosecurity spend as the minimum standard. Of course, we want to see much more, including a long-term commitment to biosecurity funding that moves this critical issue beyond the political cycle.
Regardless of what goes on through changes of government or ministerial and departmental reshuffles, our biosecurity status must be vigorously defended and maintained.
Because we have seen from the example of DAFF that keeping Australia strong, safe, and well-fed is not a given - it requires constant, dedicated management to stay on track.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.