The Land
Home/Opinion

Biosecurity is simply too important to ignore.

March 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The varroa mite outbreak has demonstrated budgets must remain agile, with the ability to access additional funding when it is needed most during a biosecurity response.

Biosecurity remains one of the largest concerns for our industry, which is why reports of a budget black hole of "hundreds of millions of dollars" for the federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is extremely alarming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.