A Narrabri beekeeper is outraged with the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), claiming it has caused an "unbelievable" amount of damage to his business.
Beekeeper Ray Jones usually runs up to 800 hives with the help of his son, Rhett, selling honey to businesses in Brisbane, Mudgee, and Corowa.
But, he alleges, the DPI euthanised 650 of these hives at the end of September 2022 as part of their Varroa mite response, leading to the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars and months of strife.
"Up to January, we've lost $200,000 worth of income, and that's between me and my son," Mr Jones said.
Mr Jones said he was told compensation would be paid in two instalments on January 9 and 10.
But more than two months later no money has materialised, and according to Mr Jones, the DPI has stopped returning his calls.
To date, the NSW DPI has euthanised more than 17,000 hives as part of the Varroa mite eradication program.
According to the National Biosecurity Communication and Engagement Network, Varroa mites are considered the greatest threat to Australia's honey and honey bee pollination plant industries, with the capacity to wipe out the entire sector.
Mr Jones said he recognises the threat Varroa mites pose to his industry, but the losses he's incurred have left him struggling to pay his bills and medical expenses.
"I had prostate cancer taken out on January 20, I wanted the compensation to pay for it, and I had to borrow $18,000 off my daughter to pay for it," Mr Jones said.
According to the DPI, to be eligible for reimbursement applicants must:
Mr Jones believes he fits all the criteria, yet he said he hasn't received his money.
A spokesperson for the DPI does not comment on individual cases, but said the NSW Biosecurity Act 2015 includes grounds for refusal of compensation.
"For example, compensation may not be payable in the event an applicant has committed an offence under the Act, including the Biosecurity (Varroa mite) Emergency Order 2022, as amended from time to time," the spokesperson said.
However, Mr Jones said his company has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing, and that he's received no explanation as to why his compensation has been withheld.
