Successful restoration of homes for Squirrel gliders

By Clare McCabe
March 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Habitat Innovation and Management ecologists Carl Tippler and Mick Callan, monitored the nest boxes and footage from wildlife camera traps. Photo: Clare McCabe

The results of nest box monitoring have shown that Squirrel Gliders are using Habitech modular nest boxes installed around the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala wildlife corridor at The Angle near Bigga, indicating the local population of the threatened species is thriving.

