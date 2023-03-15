The Land
Local Land Services to be a one-stop shop to unite farmers with natural capital fund managers

March 15 2023 - 4:30pm
What does natural capital look like on your farm? The LLS is being geared up to tell you, and advise on how best to turn it into income.

To help landholders build on-farm biodiversity and allow them to tap into $1 trillion in environmental investment funds, the Liberal National coalition has promised a support agency to help with the transition.

