To help landholders build on-farm biodiversity and allow them to tap into $1 trillion in environmental investment funds, the Liberal National coalition has promised a support agency to help with the transition.
Like some private carbon project developers already involved in the new industry, the coalition's Better Environment, Better Farms Services Hub will be a one-stop-shop but it will be run by Local Land Services.
The program will be designed to help farmers create an additional income stream which is not reliant on weather conditions, while helping NSW meet its commitment to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.
It will deliver "more land across NSW for conservation outcomes, without impacting on-farm productivity" said Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders, who noted that the program would present new opportunities to "complement, not compete with, farmers' core business of producing food and fibre for NSW".
"After extensive consultation we know that the agricultural industry is keen to become involved in natural capital but want independent and trusted support to navigate what can be a complex market," Mr Saunders said.
"We will do this by ensuring new Local Land Services natural capital specialists will be on the ground talking with farmers and building relationships, providing trusted advice, support access to grants and help to develop on-farm plans that demonstrate sustainability to investors and support farmers to access to these emerging markets."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the hub would offer farmers advice, support and planning strategies to make it easier to participate in emerging natural capital business deals.
"The world of environmental markets presents a huge opportunity for primary producers to add a new revenue stream," he said.
"But they need to know where to start and who to trust in this emerging industry," Mr Toole said. "We want to build (LLS) capacity with more boots on the ground."
