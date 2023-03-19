Decades of past research has reinforced knowledge that plant available soil phosphorus commonly builds up in both cropping and pasture phases (of sheep-cereal rotations) when using fertilisers like superphosphate and MAP.
Build-up depends on the balance between fertiliser rates used and export of nutrients off paddocks via farm produce.
Highly regarded NSW Department of Agriculture (now DPI) researchers conducted extensive and detailed research during the 1960s and 1970s assessing soil phosphorus build-up (or decline) under various fertiliser rates and strategies through crop and pasture phases of the rotation.
Experiments were thorough involving plots large enough to run several sheep per plot so that pasture phases represented real world conditions. Small un-grazed plots can provide useful data, but results may not be as conclusive if the impacts of grazing animals are ignored.
Trials undertaken under grazing also account for the effects of fertiliser on feed quality and animal productivity.
This era of research coincided with my early career with the Department of Agriculture, and I was fortunate to be associated with much of this research. The researchers were recognised as international leaders in their crop and pasture nutrition studies. The research team included Alan Smith, Peter Kohn, Roger Southwood, Ray Storrier, Garry Osborne and John Ayres.
Much of this research is well recorded in various scientific journals, as well as other publications. Dr John Ayres, recently retired NSW DPI research agronomist, played a major role in its documentation.
Crop yields are much higher today than in the era of this research, and sheep stocking rates are also generally higher. Hence nutrient removal rates would be higher.
Crop fertiliser rates are also commonly much higher today. However, the conclusions of the research still apply. If excess phosphorus accumulates from phosphorus fertilisers (like superphosphate) applied to either crops or pasture, it will be available for future phases of the rotation.
As a general guide, the research showed that pastures not top-dressed with superphosphate gradually declined in soil phosphorus.
The average effect of topdressing with superphosphate was an increase of 2 parts per million (ppm) of available phosphorus per 100 kilogram/hectare superphosphate. Soil testing (with the appropriate soil test) was confirmed to be an important tool. Once soils reached the designated high phosphorus level (applied to either crop or pasture phases), sheep production did not respond to additional superphosphate applied to pasture.
Much the same occurred during the cropping phase. Where soil phosphorus levels were high, crops did not respond to additional phosphorus fertiliser.
However, without phosphorus fertiliser applications, soil phosphorus levels can be expected to gradually fall to where fertiliser is required to maintain yield potential. Hence the need to maintain soil testing to monitor the phosphorus status of pasture and cropping soils.
This research was undertaken in southern NSW at Wagga Wagga and Temora research stations, and on-farm trials in the southern sheep-wheat belt.
This region was notoriously low in phosphorus in its pre-cropping and pre-pasture improvement days.
Research was significant to thousands of farmers and paved the way to optimise fertiliser use, and reduce fertiliser expenditure where soil phosphorus accumulated to above responsive levels.
Further details of this research are available in several documents including:
Next week: Give triticale a rethink.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.