Cotton, bees and the researchers hunting for an R&D breakthrough

By Sandra Godwin
March 18 2023 - 11:00am
Cotton, bees and the hunt for an R&D breakthrough

THE spread of cotton into new areas is bringing about closer contact with bees and other pollinating insects, highlighting the importance of stewardship and best practice.

