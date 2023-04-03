Throughout his long career, there was no single person more emotionally invested in their client's wool, advice with sheep classing and ram selection or the wool market than Clyde McKenzie.
Nor would he compromise on the quality of the wool grown by his clients - it had to be bright, white and soft - with enough weight to be profitable.
A long term employee of Elders, his reputation as one who was always willing to provide assistance to clients and company wool trainees and young district wool managers was understood and greatly appreciated by the company.
His unique style and passion for Merino wool was infectious, as was his personality, his quirky sense of humour and sayings.
His stories could be inappropriate, politically incorrect and sometimes 'one-eyed', but they were told with honesty, and he was respected and trusted for his high moral code and ethical values.
There aren't many people who could call their clients as friends, and his familiar phone greeting 'hello its Clydie mate' will be missed by many.
Perhaps his distinctive hand writing which resembled the scratchings of a chook, will not be missed by those who had to make sense of his scrambled notes.
With his passion for 'good white, bright wool', Clyde had 42 distinguished and continuous years in the sheep and wool industry, and his contribution was honoured by his many friends and colleagues who remembered him as 'Clydie Mate', "Kooka', 'Boss' or 'Plucka'.
Allan Clyde McKenzie was born in Benalla on 5 July, 1956, the second son Don and Val McKenzie.
He was born on his parents Merino stud, near Lurg, in Victoria, and naturally the wool industry became his career.
His primary education was at the Lurg State School, to which he rode his pushbike, followed by attendance at the Benalla Technical College, where he commenced lessons in wool classing in 1974.
In 1978, Clyde graduated with his Leaving Cerificate, along with his Certificate in Wool Classing.
But growing up on the family farm, Clyde, from a very young age helped with the farming chores, where feeding the dogs, locking up the chooks and feeding the stud rams all took precedence in his life.
Any spare time was spent playing football, and as there wasn't any junior football in those days, Clyde joined the big league when well into his teens, and played until 1986.
Clyde didn't care much about winning or losing, he just loved playing with his mates and the social life that went with it.
He played tennis during the summer.
When he was 14, Clyde was driving his mother's car home from a game of tennis, when he was pulled over by the police.
A quick call to his Uncle Neil, a police officer in Benalla, saved the day for Clyde, and he continued on driving home.
Upon completion of his secondary education, Clyde began work on the Midgeon Hereford stud at Tarnook near Benalla, where he fed the bulls, helping with the preparation for the shows, and becoming immersed in the stock work associated with the stud.
He loved showing the stud cattle, but his passion was for the wool industry, and knowing his future lay with sheep and wool, Clyde went to work in Melbourne in 1976, reclassing and bulk handling interlotting for Wool Lot Builders in Footscray.
There, he learnt all the hundreds of bin codes, and what class of wool should go where.
It was a lesson never forgotten, as he loved to regale his clients and his bosses with his knowledge of which bin code a line of wool should be coded to.
Clyde quickly gained the respect of his employers with his natural talent for reclassing wool and sorting it into bins.
Naturally enough, he came across many and varied foreign objects in the wool bales, and Clyde quickly formed the idea that a 'good cocky was a clean bale.'
Whenever he observed a good clean bale, he would say to his boss, 'this is a good cocky.'
Melbourne may have been his workplace, but Benalla was home for Clyde.
Each weekend he would drive up the Hume Highway to play football with his mates or tennis after working on the farm.
And it was on the tennis court at Molyullah that Clyde found his true love when he met Sue, aged 16.
But their courtship did not run smoothly - Sue's mother Beth thought that the 20 year old Clyde was too old for her daughter, and went to great lengths to dissuade the ardent young lover.
To the extent that Beth would give Clyde a can of frozen and partly thawed Fosters to drink and then suggest it would have been better for him to stay in Melbourne.
But Clyde persevered and won Beth over in the end and while Sue attended school, they continued their romance on the tennis court, before he returned to his job in Melbourne.
When Clyde leased some land near Goorambat in 1977, it was further excuse to return home to see Sue.
When Clyde and Sue announced their engagement of 26 January, 1980, he moved to Yarrawonga where he worked for the Australian Wool Corporation.
Later, Alex Watson started his business Watswool in Benalla, and Clyde took a position in the firm as a private wool buyer and broker.
He travelled a lot, buying wool for cash directly from the farmer's sheds and taking a mini-bus filled clients to the wool sales in Melbourne.
Clyde and Sue were married on 21 February, 1981 and they began married life on land they purchased at Baddaginnie, next to land owned by his father and grandmother.
On that farm, they formed their own Merino stud, they named Kilfeera Park Poll, and Clyde combined his busy career within the wool industry with running the farm.
Their first son, Duncan was born in 1984, followed by their second son Fletcher in 1987.
When Watswool purchased Brown's Rural in Deniliquin in 1989, Clyde was asked to manage the new business.
In 1990, their daughter Kelsey was born in Denilquin; and in 1991 when Cargill purchased the Watswool business, Clyde moved his family to Wagga Wagga to manage that business.
But it wasn't long before they returned to Denilquin, after VPC acquired the Cargill business.
When VPC merged with Elders in 1999 Clyde once again changed the colour of his shirt and jumper and continued to service his clients when he was appointed district wool manager for Elders in the Riverina.
In that capacity, he built one of the largest wool registers in Victoria and the Riverina.
Success for Clyde also came with pride in his family, the strength of Sue, the individual achievements of their children and the joy of their grandchildren.
But he was disappointed none of his children inherited his passion for wool, but he had hopes for his grandchildren.
In 2014, Clyde had a melanoma tumour behind his left eye removed, and although he lost the sight in that eye, he squared his shoulders and continued his work.
The loss of his eye did prove for Clyde, and his friends, he was now legitimately and literally, a 'one-eyed' Collingwood supporter.
His life continued to be filled with family, friends and Merino sheep, but in May 2022, Clyde was diagnosed with secondary tumours, following a routine scan and exhaustive tests.
Throughout the battle for his life, Clyde was supported by Sue and their family, who in turn were supported by their many friends in the wool industry.
Vale Allan Clyde McKenzie, what an extraordinary life you have lived.
Clyde died on 5 January, 2023, and he was survived by his wife Sue, their children Duncan, Fletcher and Kelsey, their daughters-in-law Katie and Renae, their son-in-law Clif, grandchildren Olivia, Sophie and Jack, Cooper and Lincoln, Max and Frankie, and his siblings Murray and Jeanette.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.