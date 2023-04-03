The Land
Home/News

Loyal to the wool industry

April 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clyde McKenzie and Sue and their family. Photo: Sue McKenzie
Clyde McKenzie and Sue and their family. Photo: Sue McKenzie

Throughout his long career, there was no single person more emotionally invested in their client's wool, advice with sheep classing and ram selection or the wool market than Clyde McKenzie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.