The Land
Home/News

Wool growers, shearers and teachers identify problems behind the 'shearer shortage'

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
March 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miranda McGuffiicke, Greendale Merinos, Cooma, says the shearer shortage issue is more complex than simply the number of shearers.

The availability of shearers, or lack thereof, may have hogged the wool industry limelight of late, but one Monaro woolgrower says there are a few underlying causes that also need addressing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.