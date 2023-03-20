The availability of shearers, or lack thereof, may have hogged the wool industry limelight of late, but one Monaro woolgrower says there are a few underlying causes that also need addressing.
Miranda McGufficke, Greendale Merinos, Cooma, said there were several areas on and off the farm where graziers and shearers could make improvements without great cost.
In her region it was not necessarily a lack of shearers that was the main problem, but more so the implications arising from weather delays and other related issues, many of which had a flow-on effect.
"These include delays in other husbandry practices, such as longer wool, which leads to more time to dry if wet," she said.
"The sheep are harder (environment wise) and heavier (genetic and seasonal) to shear - again impacting shearer welfare and the (retention) of new shearers and continuation of older shearers."
Miss McGufficke also believes that beyond the farm gate, foundation training revisited throughout the year would help attract and retain shearers and should not be overlooked.
"Things such as gear preparation and maintenance, equipment use, foundation techniques, stretching and physical rehabilitation, diets, routines, attitude and mindset - all these aspects should be targeted early on through the industry training and made an equal priority," she said.
"Your gear preparation and maintenance is just as important to look after as your body and mind. If your gear is not right, then you won't shear right.
"Same thing as teaching foundation techniques. If a shearer learns a bad habit when shearing, it will take more than 10,000 sheep to get out of that habit. That is more than six months of shearing full-time.
"If better habits and techniques can be learnt early in the development stage, the shearer will be more efficient and productive."
Miss McGufficke also said working alongside and learning from passionate and dedicated trainers, contractors, and colleagues would benefit novice shearers.
"It would help form that groundwork for positive attitudes and a positive workplace," she said.
Miss McGufficke also noted that shearing sheds must adapt to suit the modern-day workforce.
"Facilities for both men and especially women need more consideration to make it a more enjoyable and accommodating workplace," she said.
"Females have the potential to make the workplace more productive just through their thinking and their proactive efficiency.
"Within 10 years, I would like to see sheds with a larger proportion of females in them, both as shed staff, classers, shearers and growers.
"As a young female who has done shearing schools, completed my classing certificate and taken on more management and genetic role in my family's business, I am excited to help this change and progression come into play and to encourage other young girls to pursue this pathway.
"Now is the perfect time to start laying the foundation steps and entice young females into the sheep and wool industry."
Categorising shearing costs according to the type and size of the animal was something Miss McGufficke said could better reflect the physicality of the job.
For example, a 70-kilogram crossbred ewe would be a different price to a 30kg lamb to shear.
"This might ease the attitudes of some workers," she said.
"The season hasn't helped, making sheep harder (environmentally) to shear; producers don't want to keep dealing with delays, husbandry issues, and rising labour costs.
"Producers need to consider the most economically viable wool type or production system and determine if their management can see that product go from start to finish.
"These past two seasons have been especially telling on the management side of production."
During the 2022/23 financial year, 49 Australian Wool Innovation learner toolkits have been distributed in NSW, the most in any state across Australia.
This is followed by Victoria (39), Western Australia (24), South Australia (18), Tasmania (10), and Queensland (6).
The toolkit provides learner shearers with tools for trade to improve and retain in the industry.
AWI has run, or plans to run, 23 novice and improver shearing schools in NSW from January to June 2023.
"There is a significant and concerted effort to increase the number of available novice wool harvesting courses," said AWI wool harvesting training and careers development national manager Craig French.
"Training is the best it's been; we have trained more people in the last three years than ever."
An additional point to consider, Mr French said, was the timing of shearing.
He said timing of shearing across a district had just as much impact on shearer availability as the actual number of shearers.
"There is a lot of pressure to shear in the spring, so peak times of high demand," he said.
"There are staff shortages at these peak times, but at other times, there are shearing teams sitting down looking for work.
"(In spring) the sheep are heavier and in better condition. However, I think the facilities and conditions are the main concern with shed design and catch and drag in older shearing sheds adds to the concern of larger and heavier sheep.
"Many new AWI arrow park slide signs have been built to address these concerns, and the new AWI race delivery assists with limited catch and drag for shearers."
John Alcock, who breeds Merinos at Greenland, Bungarby, shears much of his own flock.
He believes the industry award rates should have taken sheep's varying sizes and breeds into account when they were most recently updated.
"Crossbred lambs should have remained at the old rate of $331.98 per 100 head," Mr Alcock said.
"Merino and adult crossbred ewes should have been increased to $4.25 a head.
"Unfortunately, due to a shortage of shearers, growers have made a rod for their backs by paying $6 to $8 per head to get lambs shorn before going to market.
"That has resulted in Murphy's Law, where there is no award; shearers now carry out their own negotiations.
"The grower doesn't mind paying $5 a head provided the shearers take due care of the sheep."
Mr Alcock said shearing was a wonderful career and anyone taking it on could do exceptionally well, but he suggested shearers had to be mindful of their finances.
"Maybe the ATO and politicians need to look at ways to reduce their tax burdens," he said.
"Some shearers are not working full weeks because they pay too much tax."
Mr Alcock was positive about shearing schools, but said more shearers need to pursue a career after training.
"It is hard work, but if a learner shearer takes on board the advice from the instructor, the job can be made much easier with correct positioning and keeping the comb full at all times and learning the anatomy of sheep," he said.
"Maybe we need to look at some sort of qualification for certain standards within the industry. I have observed that there are some exceptional quality shearers, yet there are some who take no pride in their work."
Howard Horne, Boorowa, has been a shearing contractor for 35 years.
He believes variable shearing rates for crossbred lambs, ewes, and Merinos are unnecessary.
"Crossbred ewes are bigger and heavier and a lot more work for everyone in the shed," he said.
"Shearers probably take a bit longer with the Merinos, but a lot of effort and strength is still required to shear a crossbred.
"They are shearing twice as many lambs, but they're saving the grower by doing them quicker."
Mr Horne said contractors were hardest hit when it came to tax paid.
"Our blokes all pay about 25 per cent tax, which is about right, but contractors pay a lot when it comes to payroll tax," he said.
"We pay a lot to the tax department for little return."
Mr Horne said a number of his clients had or were in the process of building new shearing sheds.
"Shearing sheds are a big problem," he said. "If something isn't done, we won't go into them.
"For my blokes, it's their livelihoods, and they're working with left-hand drags on old boards more than 100 years old.
"The sheep have improved, but facilities haven't. Things like toilets need to be looked at. There are a lot more females getting into the industry now, and they need better facilities also."
