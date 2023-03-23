Tweed valley sugar cane grower Robert Quirk will present the science behind managing "soils from hell" at an international conference in Adelaide next week.
The conclusion, assisted by a dozen doctorate students studying the impact of acid sulfate soils on his farm, is to manage the problem rather than wait for nature to fix ills of the past.
In the case of the NSW cane industry, self-managed solutions to environmental problems have produced world-best practice. That's a claim that comes from the Winston Churchill scholarship winner, who in 2001 travelled the world investigating acid sulfate soils and in 2016 was voted Australian carbon farmer of the year.
Mr Quirk recalls the fishing industry on the Tweed quite literally at the throats of farmers to make them stop trickling acidic water out of cane drains. Professional fishermen were about to blow up the flap gates and let the tide back in when other ways were found.
"We can trace fish kills on the river to the development of agricultural drainage," Mr Quirk said. "All the board drains were dug with a shovel, about 30cm wide. My grandfather came from the Isle of Man in 1875 and back when they dug drains they'd fell an oak and split it, laying one plank either side with one on top before back-filling."
The family farm at Stotts Creek is just 0.4m above sea level with excellent peat soil overlaying marine sediment, mostly acidic clays, or in the parlance of the farmer: "shark shit".
When the land dried up the acidic clays under those drains released iron and aluminium. The next rains flushed out these elements and the river died - mostly from de-oxidisation, and the restock would take six months.
By keeping the drains dry there is no acid runoff.- Cane grower Robert Quirk
Interestingly the sharky muck under Mr Quirk's farm had previously oxidised well below drain level - presumably by a severe drought back in the dreamtime - so farmers can't be blamed for causing the problem, only un-earthing it.
In the 1960s when drain flaps were unhinged and the natural flow allowed to re-enter the floodplain fishers found that river kills continued and it turned out that acid runoff was being transported on the tide.
As a result the solution to the problem was a simple one - keep the land covered and the drains dry.
The paddocks were laser levelled and short mole drains dug at 1.8m intervals - and dosed with lime - before covering with soil. Essentially the system provides a sump for the pumps.
"We found that these sediments underground were composed of clay particles less than a micron thick and as a result that ground water moves through it at the same speed as if it were cement," Mr Quirk said.
"If the water table rises the iron and aluminium are expelled but by keeping the drains dry there is no acid runoff."
Drier soil also allows living microbes, which need oxygen, to keep toxins in check, while pH below 7 and above 5 substantially inhibits nitrification. Mr Quirk said an aerial photograph from 1995 showed paddocks red with iron flocculate whereas today after laser levelling and auto pumping there is no sign of the toxin. Another paddock once devoid of life today grows lush soybeans.
At the start of Robert Quirk's pumping trials paddocks with automated pumps versus those with tractor-powered pumps were markedly different.
"By the time you got down to the paddocks in the morning to start the tractor the damage from acid in the water table had already done the damage," said Mr Quirk.
"The sugar cane crop on its own does a terrific job of keeping the water table low," Mr Quirk said. "The cane is doing an eco-system service, and we've proved it through these university studies."
