Acid sulphate soils require active farm management says sugar cane grower

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 23 2023 - 8:00pm
Robert Quirk, Stotts Creek, with one year old plant cane growing on drained soils that used to scald.

Tweed valley sugar cane grower Robert Quirk will present the science behind managing "soils from hell" at an international conference in Adelaide next week.

