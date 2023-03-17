The governments of NSW and Australia have been urged to consider funding flood-proofing for major transport arteries like the Kidman Way and the Newell Highway.
Jim Riordan, managing director of Riordan Grain, Geelong, Victoria, was one of the speakers at the recent Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association conference in Tamworth. He outlined the financial cost to businesses and regional roads by the flood cuts.
He said flooding cut the Kidman Way for up to three months, limiting opportunities for transports with large configuration vehicles like road trains and A-doubles to access livestock and grain in western NSW and across the borders in Queensland.
He said vehicles seeking alternative routes in regional and rural parts of the state contributed to the damage suffered, but there were no other alternatives.
He cited an example of his business trying to lift grain from Cobar to Geelong and adding an extra 630 kilometres to the trip by going through Wentworth and Broken Hill.
He said nature had provided warnings of how easily the Newell Highway could be cut by flooding.
"We had a flood in 2011; we didn't fix it. We had one in 2016, and we didn't fix it," he said.
He said there are clear indications of places on the highway where the government needs to spend the money.
He said NSW's freight routes also provided access for produce from Central and Far North Queensland to the heavily populated areas in the country's south.
"Let's say we've got a drought in central Queensland, and we've got good seasons in the south; there will be a lot of traffic moving a lot of grain and hay up there.
Mr Riordan said more discussion was also needed with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) to expand routes for B-triples to southern ports and access to more international markets.
