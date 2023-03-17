The Land
Home/News

Newell Highway and Kidman Way need more works

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sal Petroccitto, NHVR chief executive officer, and Jim Riordan, managing director of Riordan Grain, Geelong, Victoria. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

The governments of NSW and Australia have been urged to consider funding flood-proofing for major transport arteries like the Kidman Way and the Newell Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.