Delays in getting approved meters delivered and installed to regulated irrigation licence holders on coastal rivers have led to frustration among livestock managers.
The cost of each Australian Standard 4747 approved meter - for non-urban use - is anywhere from $2000 to $10,000, and the immediate demand from NSW Water that pumps in excess of 100mm be fitted have turned some off farming altogether and made others question the worth of their licence.
Hunter Hereford producer John Schultz says his small irrigation system, including underground mains and a pump, cost the same as a meter, telemetry and certification and that NSW Water's impost should be aimed at big consumers, not the little guy.
"I haven't used the irrigation pump in recent years and now that we're going back into El Nino it might be cheaper to buy hay than pay NSW Water for the metering," he says.
For regulated streams the deadline to install meters has passed, but it is believed the NSW independent water regulator will offer leeway until the end of this year.
All non-regulated water users were to have meters installed by the end of December but because of delays and floods that date has been pushed back 12 months to the end of 2024.
Former Hunter dairyman and current Hunter Valley Water Users Association secretary, Scott Wheatley, believes farmers are being unfairly punished, with the windfall going to government regulators and their contractors. In the Hunter alone there are 1000 pumps.
"The top 10 per cent of the users consume 90pc of the water," he says. "Why don't they just meter the top 10pc?"
Mr Wheatley sold his 300 cow dairy enterprise at Paterson - with the land divided into hobby farms - for a number of reasons but the idea of paying $150,000 extra to monitor his water use weighed heavily in the decision making process.
During the drought he was pumping 1200ml a year, with half coming from the river and the rest from alluvial bores through a total of 10 pumps.
"The pumping costs alone were astronomical without the compliance issues," he said.
A similar situation exists on the regulated flow coming out of Toonumbar dam near Kyogle, and the Bega and Brogo regulated rivers area.
Some regulated users pump through pipes less than 100mm but have stipulations written on their licence and are forced to fork out like the big guys, regardless of how little they consume.
If an irrigator uses multiple pumps, each one under the minimum but totalling a greater diameter than allowed, then each pump must have a meter.
Chair of Toonumbar Water Users Association and dairy producer Wayne Clarke farms with his brother Paul at Dobies Bight via Casino. They use two pumps to lift water from the regulated Eden Creek, out of Toonumbar Dam, and another one from the unregulated Richmond River.
"Every pump over 100mm diameter needs a compliant meter so for us we are up for $15,000 plus," he said.
"It was a bit of a rush job reacting to the ABC's Four Corners program 'Pumped'. The DPI raced in and made the rules and everyone else just had to get ready. Finding a duly qualified person to install your meter was a challenge early on. Being confident that person was interpreting the rules correctly was a bit of a lottery.
"Things are starting to stabilise now but there are still issues with the suitability of the required equipment - l like the battery in the meters only lasting 12 months and another $450 to replace that. Whether the system can take movement up and down the bank to avoid flooding events is another concern.
"If they really wanted to improve the water system, they could have taken the opportunity to standardise the licence conditions for each irrigator within a designated irrigation area instead of the mishmash of licence conditions that has evolved over the years," Mr Clarke said.
"Water regulations are always going to be complex but consistency would certainly help simplifying things.
"The whole issue is confusing. Most people don't think about water licences much but it's something people will have to get their head around.
"Water NSW web site is a good place to start and the Water insight tool is helpful. Now is a good time for coastal water users to check their irrigation licence conditions to make sure they are compliant."
