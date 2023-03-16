The Land
Labor commits $59 million to Landcare's future

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
March 17 2023 - 6:30am
Labor shows Landcare love

Labor is the first to come to the table and commit $59 million for the future of Landcare just a week out from polling day.

