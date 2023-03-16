Labor shows Landcare love

Labor is the first to come to the table and commit $59 million for the future of Landcare just a week out from polling day.
It comes after The Land and industry have called on Labor and the Coalition to cough up the dollars for Landcare, an organisation that has been the 'go-to-vehicle' for care of our land for more than three decades.
The Coalition have yet to promise funds.
The previous funding announcement was made by the NSW government on February 1, 2019, prior to the 2019 March state election when the Coalition committed $22.4 million across four years (2019-2023).
More reading:
NSW Shadow Minister for Regional NSW and Agriculture Mick Veitch said Landcare had brought communities together with purpose to protect their local landscapes for 34 years.
"We can't afford to lose the essential work Landcare does in building community partnerships while restoring soil and water, and defending against invasive species," Mr Veitch said.
The record funding announcement over the next four years will support the 60,000 volunteers, 3000 local groups and 84 full-time coordinators across NSW.
It will ensure the grassroots volunteer organisation can get more boots on the ground, which has been an issue raised at several NSW Farmers' election forums across the state.
NSW Shadow Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said Landcare was one of the best ways to restore nature that was desperately needed in NSW after more than a decade of environmental decline.
"After unprecedented fires and floods, as well as escalating land clearing, our ecosystems and landscapes are suffering in NSW," Ms Sharpe said.
"Local Landcare groups are the backbone of their communities, this funding will ensure these groups can grow and thrive into the future, while making sure local environments are supported too."
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.