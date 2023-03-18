There's a kind of synchronicity between Alex Noy's infantry training - doing midnight field exercises at Shoalwater Bay, an Australian Army training ground in Queensland - and coaxing Border collies around a working dog course at Millmerran.
Both are responding to commands but each is delivered in different ways.
The young man came to training his own dogs, and now offering courses to others, thanks to a medical discharge from the Australian Army, but it's a switch he's not regretting.
As a military child - his father was in the navy - he was always on the move and pets were not part of his life but a trail ride with some mates in Victoria showed him the pleasure that animals offered.
He invested in both horses and dogs of his own, and turned to stock work in order to have a purpose for them, doing a lot of team penning as well as on-farm work.
He taught himself horsemanship but when the collie he'd bought wasn't responding, he sought out expert advice, via Dale Formosa and Mick Hudson.
Now he offers weekly clinics at his Millmerran property, and says he spends a lot of time trying to help people understand that they can move stock without being rough, and how to be soft on their dog at the same time.
"A lot of people are like, you've got to do it here, you've got to do it this way, so they get a bit frustrated with their dogs," he said. "A lot of people start yelling at their dogs. Your dog will play up a bit more and you get cranky. It never ends well from there."
Many of his clients live in residential areas and don't have the space to train their dogs, whether they're using them working stock or because they want to be part of the dog trial circuit.
He focuses on helping people read when their dog's going to make a mistake, and to try and redirect that energy, rather than yelling, which the dog reads in a different way to what was intended.
"I'll quote Mick Hudson here, this is something he says, if you're yelling at your dog when he makes a mistake, you're signing that mistake, you're putting a command to that mistake," he said.
"That's something I think a lot of people miss.
"I used to do a lot of yelling - I still do a bit of yelling but nowhere near as much as I used to."
Mr Noys started working with dogs in 2017 and has been sheepdog trialling since 2018, and started offering his training service in the last 12 months.
Most clinics are run through the week because he and his clients are attending some of the 23 trials in Queensland a year.
He likes them because they offer a space where people can come and test how their training is going, and get a result.
"At home you're just taking your sheep, or cattle, or goats, in a pen," he said.
"No-one really tells you how your dog's going.
"You just go, they're going good because I got them put away."
Mr Noy and his partner Pearl Allen have their first litter under their DRN, for Dun Roaming, prefix coming next month, but are just as excited about another addition that's on the way.
"We go for the first ultrasound for our bitch in early March and then four days later we go for our first ultrasound," the expectant mum said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
