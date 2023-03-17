Murrumbidgee irrigation country expected to top $55 million

COBRAN West, an institutional scale irrigated cropping property in the favoured Murrumbidgee Valley of southern NSW, has hit the market, expected to sell for more than $55 million.
The top quality property located 28km east of Hay is being presented by Westchester with 3172 hectares (7838 acres) of first class flood irrigated country, with scope to redevelop a further 1000ha (2471 acres).
The irrigated summer and winter cropping operation producing cotton, corn, wheat and canola is underpinned by reliable water sources including 10,000 megalitres of general security Murrumbidgee River entitlements.
Water is also sourced from the Lower Murrumbidgee Groundwater Source, which is one of the largest aquifers in NSW.
The property also has 1822ML of water storage capacity supported by 340ML of daily river pumping capacity and two supply channels.
Cobran West also has significant scope for further development. This is said to include the potential for almonds, walnuts and citrus or as a vertically integrated livestock backgrounding and lot feeding enterprise.
The multi-title property also has subdivision potential.
Working improvements include workshops, machinery sheds, grain storage and staff accommodation.
There are grain handling and cotton processing facilities within 15km of the property.
Cobran West is being sold through an expressions of interest process through LAWD and Inglis Rural Property, which closes on April 20.
Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, and Elizabeth Doyle, 0400 102 439, LAWD, or Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Inglis Rural Property.
