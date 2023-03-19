More than 100 horse and rider combinations took to the arena for the inaugural Kinloch Campdraft last month.
Kinloch Equine, Wallendbean, 30 kilometres south of Young, was established in 2021 and is owned and operated by Andrew and Emma Sheridan.
More than 300 spectators turned out for the event, which held a special meaning for the pair.
In late 2022, Andrew and Emma's close friend Todd Walsh passed away from brain cancer at just 40 years of age.
He had battled various types of cancer for several years but succumbed to a brain tumour six months after the devastating diagnosis.
Andrew and Emma hoped the event would raise awareness for brain cancer and honour Todd's contributions to the livestock industry.
Todd worked as a stock and station agent in Young for many years and was an integral part of the Young Yabbies Rugby Club.
He is survived by his wife and three young children.
Todd was involved in campdrafting and did a lot of announcing at campdrafts throughout the Kimberley in Western Australia.
To pay homage to their friend, the Sheridans named the main arena in Todd's honour.
On February 25, Todd's parents and sister officially opened the venue and presented the winners and placegetters of the inaugural Todd Walsh Memorial Kinloch Cup.
"It was a very special moment, and everyone was touched by the moment whether you knew Todd personally or not," Emma said.
"Todd's parents and sister were very appreciative and filled with joy that Todd will continue to be remembered and celebrated through Kinloch.
"The next step is to get his wife and three children over for a visit to see the Todd Walsh Arena and watch the memorial cup.
"We felt very privileged to be able to be a part of the moment and support awareness for brain cancer."
Andrew and Emma hope the Todd Walsh Arena will provide a venue for local and interstate equine enthusiasts in the future for clinics and competitions.
Proceeds from the campdraft went to a local volunteer group.
"We also donated the profits from the campdraft to the Harden-Murrumburrah Light Horse," Emma said.
"They had many volunteers helping on the weekend and use stock horses for their various events.
"They are a great organisation to have based in our community."
Plans are already underway for the 2024 Kinloch Campdraft!
