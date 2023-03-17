Grafton yarded 1697 head of store cattle on Thursday with heifers selling to a top of $1068.74 a head and cows with calves to $1720.
Steers - 1119 head - averaged 429.7 cents a kilogram or $1056.68 and reached a top of 525.2c/kg and $1707.43.
Heifers, 488 head, averaged 335.8c/kg or $765.48, selling to 394.2c/kg.
The 68 cows averaged 226.9c/kg or $968.33, reaching a top of 256.2c/kg and $1470.
The 24 cows with calves sold liveweight averaged $1382.92.
Vendor of the week went to Saro Pastoral, Upper Copmanhurst, sold 58 Angus and Charolais-cross calves. The best of the offering was a pen of 11 Charolais-cross steers which are now destined for Queensland after selling to a buyer from Roma. These good quality calves sold for 478.2c/kg at an average weight of 236.4kg to gross the vendor $1130.29.
The sale was hosted by Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents of Ulmarra, with auctioneers David Farrell and Ben Clark handling the bids.
Read more: Where's the climate driver for what's next?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.