Vendor of the week went to Saro Pastoral, Upper Copmanhurst, sold 58 Angus and Charolais-cross calves. The best of the offering was a pen of 11 Charolais-cross steers which are now destined for Queensland after selling to a buyer from Roma. These good quality calves sold for 478.2c/kg at an average weight of 236.4kg to gross the vendor $1130.29.

