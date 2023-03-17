The Land
Grafton weaner and store cattle sell to a firmer trend

March 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Saro Pastoral, Upper Copmanhurst, sold 58 Angus and Charolais-cross calves to a top of $1130.29 for 236.4kg. Picture is supplied.

Grafton yarded 1697 head of store cattle on Thursday with heifers selling to a top of $1068.74 a head and cows with calves to $1720.

