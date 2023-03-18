Their heifers 266kg made 430c/kg or $1200, going to Coraki trader Noel Thompson who will join them to sell in-calf and build back the 50 head drowned in the last year's floods. One of Mr Thompson's heifers, in calf of course, kept her head up all the way down Richmond River and out the heads at Ballina to wash up with a bit of salt up her nose at Kings Beach, Broken Head - best known for same sex nude bathing. As if 70km of sailing wasn't enough adventure she climbed the beach cliff and stayed alive in the bush -eventually returning home in September, before being sold on.