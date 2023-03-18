The Land
Home/Markets

Strong bidding for Hereford heifers pushes prices beyond market trend at Casino

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian and Paul McKey, Bundaleer, Woodenbong, with Hereford steers that sold to $1282.35 for 311.3kg at 412c/kg. Their heifers, sold as breeders, topped that portion of the market at $1412.50 for 282.5kg at 500c/kg.

On a red-hot day at Casino, with temperatures reaching an unseasonable 37.7 degrees, buyers were inspired to bid up for right article, spending up to $1412.50 on Hereford heifers at 500 cents a kilogram while Angus weaner steers went to $1563.10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.