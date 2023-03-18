On a red-hot day at Casino, with temperatures reaching an unseasonable 37.7 degrees, buyers were inspired to bid up for right article, spending up to $1412.50 on Hereford heifers at 500 cents a kilogram while Angus weaner steers went to $1563.10.
A total of 1997 head were yarded, of them 1508 steers, the vast majority weaners, averaging 408.4c/kg or $1109.70 and selling to 4480c/kg.
Heifers, 489 head, averaged 357.4c/kg.
Champion Hereford steers, judged by Yulgilbar manager Brett Ellem, were awarded to John and Maree Smith, Woodenbong, which sold for $1341 at 341kg for 393c/kg. Three more pens averaged more than $1300 some going to Wickham Farms at Killarney, others to West Talgai feedlot via Allora, Qld, and some to backgrounders in the Inverell district.
Patchy storms provided the right stuff for some, resulting in clover on the Smith country until the end of February.
Jim, Jan, Jamie and Vanessa Smith, Townview Partnership, Urbenville, sold Hereford steers to $1388.45 for 322.9kg at 430c/kg, going to Wickham Farms. The run of 177 steers averaged $1150 at 420.9c/kg for 273.2kg with the tops tipping the scales at 354kg.
"Their weight was on par with last year," said Mr Smith, who has retained heifers for breeding.
Champion heifers went to Paul and Marian McKey for their Hereford
Marian and Paul McKey, Bundaleer, Woodenbong, sold Hereford steers to $1282.35 for 311.3kg at 412c/kg. Their heifers, sold as breeders, topped that portion of the market at $1412.50 for 282.5kg at 500c/kg and went to a multi-generational Hereford breeding family at Whiporie.
Darryl and Susie Summers, Mallanganee, sold Hereford steers 300kg for 415c/kg or $1255, with their European accreditation retaining its benefit on the day, as those steers "stayed in the system" in selling to Wickham Farms.
The family's Angus steers 316kg made 374c/kg or $1181 going the same way.
Angus heifers with Te Mania blood from Stephen Bedser, on the Tweed, and managed by Mark O'Reilly, Iron Pot Pastoral via Kyogle, made $1189 for 253kg at 470c/kg.
Champion Angus steers with Alumy Creek and Eaglehawk blood were produced by the Kennedy family, Cudgen and Round Mountain, managed by Troy Tagget, with calves 335kg making 438c/kg or $1470.
Their heifers 266kg made 430c/kg or $1200, going to Coraki trader Noel Thompson who will join them to sell in-calf and build back the 50 head drowned in the last year's floods. One of Mr Thompson's heifers, in calf of course, kept her head up all the way down Richmond River and out the heads at Ballina to wash up with a bit of salt up her nose at Kings Beach, Broken Head - best known for same sex nude bathing. As if 70km of sailing wasn't enough adventure she climbed the beach cliff and stayed alive in the bush -eventually returning home in September, before being sold on.
"These are good heifers," said Mr Thompson of the Tweed Angus selection. "I am happy with them."
Quinn family heifers, from Cudgera Creek on the Tweed, also went to Mr Thompson, 310kg for 416c/kg or $1200.
Their steers 337kg made 464c/kg or $1563 to top the NRLX sale on Friday.
Most producers reported adverse condition with weights diminished in this year's crop of calves compared to 12 months ago.
An ordinary spring and dry summer was relieved by a storm too intense for Ian and Angela Burley, Woodenbong, who lost 100 shade trees in a strip tornado during January.
"There was no goodness in the grass this year," reported Mrs Burley, whose nine to tenth month old steers, 287kg, made 408c/kg or $1174, going to Wandoan, Qld, for backgrounding.
The Peterson Partnership, Old Koreelah, sold Hereford steers sired by their own Anson bulls and nearby McPherson horned Hereford blood to a top of $1143 for 319kg at 358c/kg with the heavy calves going sold to West Talgai feedlot. Others travelled to the Bollon district, west of St George, Qld.
The grass this year had no body," reported Jim Peterson with the father and son team calculating that calves were back in weight on last year and prices ... well! Last year's steers calves topped at 730.2c/kg for 312.4kg or $2280.
Karen, George and Shirley Hardcastle, Old Koreelah, sold Hereford steers by their own McPherson bulls to 442c/kg for 314.4kg or $1389.84
The family's heifers sold to 424c/kg going to first-cross breeder Darryl Amos, Old Bonalbo, who will put them to Brahman sires. Another pen sold to 402c/kg going to Yulgilbar Station to be joined to Santa Gertrudis bulls.
