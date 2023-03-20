The Land
Home/Markets

Forbes heifers hit $1820

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes agent Jack Whitty with Sophie Heathcote, Dubbo, who bought PTIC Santa Gertrudis heifers for $1800 a head at Forbes. Photo: Karen Bailey

STORE cattle sold better than agents expected during the Forbes sale last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.