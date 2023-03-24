Acquisition indecision | In Fiona's Garden

WALKING home from the beach the other day, I saw a sign on a car rear window that read: "I'm a plant addict on the road to recovery." Below in smaller letters it continued: "Just kidding, I'm on my way to the nursery."
I so identified with the owner I was dying to leave a note but had nothing to write with.
I started thinking, though, about plants, how I love them and how hard it is not to keep acquiring more. How do we limit what we put our gardens? What makes a good plant?
There are thousands out there, we need to narrow the choice until it becomes manageable.
Related reading:
Knowing your climate is the start. Water is vital: rain, how much, when it falls - all year or predominantly summer or winter- and if you have an alternative supply.
Know your median day and night temperatures and if you have frosts and for how long. Many parts of Australia have a big diurnal/nocturnal variation.
Highland and inland regions regularly experience high daytime temperatures dropping to single figures at night, which is tough on plants not adapted to such conditions.
Even if a plant comes from a compatible geographical region, you need to know its habitat.
For instance plants from a damp gulley, a correa or a callistemon say, is hopeless on my sunny hillside.
With a tree or shrub, ask yourself firstly is it a good shape, and secondly, if it has more than one season of interest. Year round isn't necessary but I like plants to have at least a couple.
Beautiful flowers don't necessarily compensate for boring foliage.
Many plants are stunning for a fortnight and then forgettable - think English lilac, mock orange (Philadelphus), weigelas. Fine if you have endless space but you have to be firm with yourself if you don't.
Plants that don't blend well among others can be a problem. Roses are the worst offenders, prima donnas who are only happy in front of a highly limited chorus. They hate competition: lavender, catmint, maybe a few select salvias are about it. Again, fine in a big garden but less good if you need to maximise every square metre.
I love thinking about a plant's qualities and how I can use them. Might it make a windbreak, a hedge or screen, a lawn edging, a ground cover among shrubs?
Lastly, maintenance. Being realistic, how much time, extra water and protection from wind and frost will a plant need, and will it truly justify the trouble?
After all this you must wonder if any plant is good enough to be allowed into my garden.
Luckily there are far more than I can ever hope to grow.
But among the many I love scented crepe myrtle, Lagerstroemeria 'Natchez', china pear (Pyrus pyrifolia) and crab apple Malus 'Gorgeous'.
Favourite shrubs include oak leaf hydrangea (H. quercifolia 'Alice'), Pittosporum tobira, evergreen Philadelphus mexicanus, Cistus ladanifer and Eleagnus x ebbingei. Must-have climbers are ornamental grape and star jasmine (Trachelospermum).
No perennials, no annuals, no bulbs. No room! More another day.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.